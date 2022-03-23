Log in
Tesla Currently Up Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since August 2021 -- Data Talk

03/23/2022 | 10:43am EDT
Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently at $1029.60, up $35.62 or 3.58%


--Would be highest close since Jan. 18, 2022, when it closed at $1030.51

--Currently up seven consecutive days; up 34.35% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 5, 2021, when it rose for seven straight trading days

--Best seven day stretch since the seven days ending Nov. 1, 2021, when it rose 35.19%

--Up 18.29% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Oct. 2021, when it rose 43.65%

--Down 2.57% year-to-date

--Down 16.29% from its all-time closing high of $1229.91 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Up 63.36% from 52 weeks ago (March 24, 2021), when it closed at $630.27

--Down 16.29% from its 52-week closing high of $1229.91 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Up 82.73% from its 52-week closing low of $563.46 on May 19, 2021

--Traded as high as $1035.00; highest intraday level since Jan. 20, 2022, when it hit $1041.66

--Up 4.13% at today's intraday high

--Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Third most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Third most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:22:58 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1042ET

11:13aWall Street opens lower as investors worry about Ukraine and stagflation
10:43aTesla Currently Up Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since Aug..
DJ
10:08aTech leads rebound in world stocks despite surging yields
RE
09:50aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 23, 2022
09:37aFactbox-Automakers securing battery raw materials
RE
07:20aMercedes, Stellantis, Total team up on batteries
RE
06:44aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Suffer Modest -2-
DJ
06:35aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; GameStop, Tilray Poised to Surge, Tes..
MT
06:16aVW plans to open Spanish battery plant near Valencia in 2026
RE
06:02aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Waver as Bond Selloff Continues
DJ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 974 M - -
Net income 2022 10 893 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 096 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 113x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 027 B 1 027 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,51x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,6%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 993,98 $
Average target price 950,11 $
Spread / Average Target -4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-5.94%1 027 286
LUCID GROUP, INC.-29.96%44 059
NIO INC.-31.28%35 932
LI AUTO INC.-14.86%27 772
XPENG INC.-42.36%24 845
NIKOLA CORPORATION-6.79%3 841