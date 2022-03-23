Tesla Currently Up Seven Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since August 2021 -- Data Talk

Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently at $1029.60, up $35.62 or 3.58%

--Would be highest close since Jan. 18, 2022, when it closed at $1030.51

--Currently up seven consecutive days; up 34.35% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 5, 2021, when it rose for seven straight trading days

--Best seven day stretch since the seven days ending Nov. 1, 2021, when it rose 35.19%

--Up 18.29% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Oct. 2021, when it rose 43.65%

--Down 2.57% year-to-date

--Down 16.29% from its all-time closing high of $1229.91 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Up 63.36% from 52 weeks ago (March 24, 2021), when it closed at $630.27

--Down 16.29% from its 52-week closing high of $1229.91 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Up 82.73% from its 52-week closing low of $563.46 on May 19, 2021

--Traded as high as $1035.00; highest intraday level since Jan. 20, 2022, when it hit $1041.66

--Up 4.13% at today's intraday high

--Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Third most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Third most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:22:58 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1042ET