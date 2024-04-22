-- Tesla has dismissed a newly formed marketing team as part of companywide layoffs, reversing course from a traditional advertising push that Chief Executive Elon Musk approved less than a year ago, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

-- The entire U.S. "growth content" team, a group of about 40 employees overseen by senior manager Alex Ingram, was eliminated in the job cuts, the sources told Bloomberg.

-- There were also significant layoffs in Tesla's design studio and staff located in Hawthorne, Calif., Bloomberg reports.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-22/tesla-cuts-marketing-team-in-reversal-of-musk-s-nascent-ad-push

