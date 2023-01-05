Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
110.34 USD   -2.90%
Summary 
Summary

Tesla Cuts Model 3, Model Y Prices in China

01/05/2023 | 11:30pm EST
By Yifan Wang


Tesla Inc. cut prices on its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China by more than 10%, months after the auto maker's previous price reduction, as competition heats up in the world's biggest electric-vehicle market.

Tesla reduced the starting price for the rear-wheel-drive Model 3 to 229,900 yuan ($33,407) from CNY265,900, while the Model Y starting price wil be CNY259,900, down from CNY288,900, according to the company's website and a social media statement on Friday.

The cut come after Tesla in October lowered prices in China in a bid to fend off rising competition from fast-expanding local EV brands, as well as traditional auto makers' increasing push into the Chinese market.

Tesla earlier this week said its 2022 deliveries grew about 40% on year, missing its own target of a 50% rise or more. In China, the company's December sales volume dropped to a multimonth low, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 2330ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -2.90% 110.34 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.40% 6.8545 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
