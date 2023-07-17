--Directors at electric vehicle maker Tesla agreed to pay $735 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit claiming they overpaid themselves, Reuters reports Monday.

--A court filing said directors acted in good faith and in the best interest of shareholders, but agreed to the settlement to eliminate litigation risk, the report said.

--Tesla didn't respond to a request for comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/legal/tesla-directors-settle-lawsuit-over-compensation-735-mln-2023-07-17/

