Tesla Doubles Discounts on Model 3, Model Y Vehicles

By Will Feuer

Tesla Inc. has doubled the discounts offered on its Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles delivered in the U.S. this month, according to its website.

"Take delivery of a new Model 3 or Model Y between December 21 and 31, 2022 for a $7,500 credit and 10,000 miles of free Supercharging," reads a note on the EV maker's website. The charging credits also apply to the Model S and Model X vehicles, according to the company's website, but not the $7,500 discount.

The $7,500 credit for Model 3 and Model Y vehicles is up from the $3,750 credit that Tesla was offering earlier this month.

The Tesla credits come after President Joe Biden in August signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes EV tax incentives meant to accelerate the transition to cleaner vehicles.

Earlier this week, however, the U.S. Treasury Department delayed plans to release detailed rules around the battery-sourcing requirements that electric vehicles must meet to qualify for up to $7,500 tax credit.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

