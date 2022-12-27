Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:09 2022-12-27 pm EST
112.38 USD   -8.75%
11:52aWall St stocks fall, oil rises as China drops quarantine rule
RE
11:39aTesla Shares Fall to Fresh Two-Year Low Over China Production Pause
DJ
11:26aTesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
RE
Tesla Down Nearly 7%, on Track for Lowest Close Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

12/27/2022 | 10:53am EST
Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently at $114.77, down $8.38 or 6.8%


--Would be lowest close since Sept. 8, 2020, when it closed at $110.07

--Currently down 10 of the past 11 days

--Currently down seven consecutive days; down 27.21% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Sept. 5, 2018, when it fell for seven straight trading days

--Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending March 20, 2020, when it fell 32.59%

--Down 41.05% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to June 29, 2010)

--Down 67.42% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to June 29, 2010)

--Down 72.01% from its all-time closing high of $409.97 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Down 68.37% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 28, 2021), when it closed at $362.82

--Down 71.3% from its 52-week closing high of $399.93 on Jan. 3, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $114.12; lowest intraday level since Sept. 9, 2020, when it hit $113.84

--Down 7.33% at today's intraday low

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:33:52 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1052ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 -0.95% 10880.82 Real-time Quote.-32.69%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.85% 10408.16 Real-time Quote.-32.90%
TESLA, INC. -8.32% 112.867 Delayed Quote.-65.04%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 075 M - -
Net income 2022 12 697 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 389 B 389 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
