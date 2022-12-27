Tesla Down Nearly 7%, on Track for Lowest Close Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently at $114.77, down $8.38 or 6.8%

--Would be lowest close since Sept. 8, 2020, when it closed at $110.07

--Currently down 10 of the past 11 days

--Currently down seven consecutive days; down 27.21% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Sept. 5, 2018, when it fell for seven straight trading days

--Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending March 20, 2020, when it fell 32.59%

--Down 41.05% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to June 29, 2010)

--Down 67.42% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to June 29, 2010)

--Down 72.01% from its all-time closing high of $409.97 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Down 68.37% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 28, 2021), when it closed at $362.82

--Down 71.3% from its 52-week closing high of $399.93 on Jan. 3, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $114.12; lowest intraday level since Sept. 9, 2020, when it hit $113.84

--Down 7.33% at today's intraday low

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:33:52 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1052ET