Tesla Down Over 7%, On Pace for Lowest Close Since January -- Data Talk

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is currently at $167.02, down $13.58 or 7.52%
--Would be lowest close since Jan. 30, 2023, when it closed at $166.66
--On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 3, 2023, when it fell 12.24%
--Currently down four of the past five days
--Currently down three consecutive days; down 10.71% over this period
--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 9, 2023, when it fell 10.78%
--Down 19.5% month-to-date
--Up 35.59% year-to-date
--Down 59.26% from its all-time closing high of $409.97 on Nov. 4, 2021
--Down 50.33% from 52 weeks ago (April 21, 2022), when it closed at $336.26
--Down 50.33% from its 52-week closing high of $336.26 on April 21, 2022
--Up 54.5% from its 52-week closing low of $108.10 on Jan. 3, 2023
--Traded as low as $165.01; lowest intraday level since March 13, 2023, when it hit $163.91
--Down 8.63% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 3, 2023, when it fell as much as 15.05%
--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today
--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today
--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 10:39:12 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-20-23 1102ET