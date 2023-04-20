Tesla Down Over 7%, On Pace for Lowest Close Since January -- Data Talk

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is currently at $167.02, down $13.58 or 7.52%

--Would be lowest close since Jan. 30, 2023, when it closed at $166.66

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 3, 2023, when it fell 12.24%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 10.71% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 9, 2023, when it fell 10.78%

--Down 19.5% month-to-date

--Up 35.59% year-to-date

--Down 59.26% from its all-time closing high of $409.97 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Down 50.33% from 52 weeks ago (April 21, 2022), when it closed at $336.26

--Down 50.33% from its 52-week closing high of $336.26 on April 21, 2022

--Up 54.5% from its 52-week closing low of $108.10 on Jan. 3, 2023

--Traded as low as $165.01; lowest intraday level since March 13, 2023, when it hit $163.91

--Down 8.63% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 3, 2023, when it fell as much as 15.05%

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:39:12 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 1102ET