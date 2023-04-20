Advanced search
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:19:53 2023-04-20 am EDT
165.73 USD   -8.23%
11:19aTESLA : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
11:03aTesla Down Over 7%, On Pace for Lowest Close Since January -- Data Talk
DJ
10:51aTesla's price cuts drag share prices sharply lower
AQ
Tesla Down Over 7%, On Pace for Lowest Close Since January -- Data Talk

04/20/2023 | 11:03am EDT
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is currently at $167.02, down $13.58 or 7.52%


--Would be lowest close since Jan. 30, 2023, when it closed at $166.66

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 3, 2023, when it fell 12.24%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 10.71% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 9, 2023, when it fell 10.78%

--Down 19.5% month-to-date

--Up 35.59% year-to-date

--Down 59.26% from its all-time closing high of $409.97 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Down 50.33% from 52 weeks ago (April 21, 2022), when it closed at $336.26

--Down 50.33% from its 52-week closing high of $336.26 on April 21, 2022

--Up 54.5% from its 52-week closing low of $108.10 on Jan. 3, 2023

--Traded as low as $165.01; lowest intraday level since March 13, 2023, when it hit $163.91

--Down 8.63% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 3, 2023, when it fell as much as 15.05%

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:39:12 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 1102ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 -0.48% 13026.19 Real-time Quote.19.64%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.53% 12092.28 Real-time Quote.16.15%
TESLA, INC. -8.02% 166.06 Delayed Quote.46.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 101 B - -
Net income 2023 10 254 M - -
Net cash 2023 18 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 60,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 572 B 572 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,49x
EV / Sales 2024 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 180,59 $
Average target price 204,93 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.46.61%572 346
LI AUTO INC.20.83%24 081
NIO INC.-9.85%14 525
LUCID GROUP, INC.11.57%13 942
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-30.44%11 885
XPENG INC.-0.70%8 491
