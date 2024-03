March 16 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* TESLA EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST SAYS MODEL Y PRICES WILL INCREASE ACROSS A NUMBER OF COUNTRIES IN EUROPE ON FRIDAY, 22ND MARCH - POST ON X

* TESLA EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST SAYS MODEL Y PRICES WILL INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 2,000 EUR OR LOCAL CURRENCY EQUIVALENT- POST ON X Source text: [https://tinyurl.com/mrrumv8c] Further company coverage: