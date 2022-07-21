Tesla Executive Facing Scrutiny in Internal Investigation, Bloomberg Says

-- Omead Afshar, one of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's top lieutenants and the executive in charge of running the electric-vehicle maker's Texas factory, is under scrutiny in an internal investigation, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

-- The internal investigation, led by Tesla acting head of legal David Searle, started after a purchase order for construction material was identified as suspicious, the report said.

-- Tesla has already fired some employees in relation to the probe and plans to part ways with Mr. Afshar, likely through a leave of absence initially, Bloomberg reported, though terms of his exit are still being worked out.

-- The order, for a special kind of glass, was flagged to Tesla's finance and internal audit groups earlier this year, Bloomberg reported. Investigators are trying to determine whether the glass was for Mr. Musk's personal use.

