Tesla Forecast Shows 4Q Boost, 2023 Growth in Vehicle Output, Documents Show -- Reuters

--Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. plans to boost global production of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in the fourth quarter and into next year as its newer factories ramp up in Austin, Texas, and Berlin, Reuters reported Friday, citing internal plans it reviewed and two people familiar with the matter.

--Tesla's forecast includes producing almost 495,000 Model Y and Model 3s in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the report.

--The production plans would see Tesla blow past projected growth in the global market for autos by close to a factor of 10 next year with a production increase of more than 50%, according to the report.

--If achieved, Tesla would be close to the scale of German auto maker BMW by the end of 2023, Reuters reported.

--Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.

Original story: https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/exclusive-tesla-output-forecast-shows-jump-q4-growth-through-2023-sources-2022-09-30/

Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1319ET