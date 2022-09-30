Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:19 2022-09-30 pm EDT
268.26 USD   +0.02%
02:15pTwitter Shares Rise After Elon Musk Text Messages Reveal Details of Proposed Takeover
MT
01:48pTesla Reportedly Set to Unveil Humanoid Robot on Friday Evening
MT
01:20pTesla Forecast Shows 4Q Boost, 2023 Growth in Vehicle Output, Documents Show -- Reuters
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla Forecast Shows 4Q Boost, 2023 Growth in Vehicle Output, Documents Show -- Reuters

09/30/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

--Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. plans to boost global production of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in the fourth quarter and into next year as its newer factories ramp up in Austin, Texas, and Berlin, Reuters reported Friday, citing internal plans it reviewed and two people familiar with the matter.

--Tesla's forecast includes producing almost 495,000 Model Y and Model 3s in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the report.

--The production plans would see Tesla blow past projected growth in the global market for autos by close to a factor of 10 next year with a production increase of more than 50%, according to the report.

--If achieved, Tesla would be close to the scale of German auto maker BMW by the end of 2023, Reuters reported.

--Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.

Original story: https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/exclusive-tesla-output-forecast-shows-jump-q4-growth-through-2023-sources-2022-09-30/

Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1319ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 1.24% 69.99 Delayed Quote.-21.88%
TESLA, INC. -0.23% 267.35 Delayed Quote.-23.86%
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:15pTwitter Shares Rise After Elon Musk Text Messages Reveal Details of Proposed Takeover
MT
01:48pTesla Reportedly Set to Unveil Humanoid Robot on Friday Evening
MT
01:20pTesla Forecast Shows 4Q Boost, 2023 Growth in Vehicle Output, Documents Show -- Reuters
DJ
12:47pNasdaq boosted by Tesla, rate hike worries linger
RE
12:44pTesla Reportedly Intends to Increase Model Y, Model 3 Production in Q4, 2023
MT
11:08aExclusive-Tesla output forecast shows jump in Q4, growth through 2023 -sources
RE
08:11aTesla Restriction On Workplace Union Clothing Ruled Unlawful
AQ
07:06aElon Musk set to showcase Tesla's humanoid robot after delay
RE
06:37aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket, With Exception of Nike; Mic..
MT
04:03aElectric van maker Arrival misses quarterly production goal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 263 M - -
Net income 2022 12 694 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 71,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 840 B 840 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,62x
EV / Sales 2023 6,73x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 268,21 $
Average target price 308,32 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-23.86%840 428
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-68.84%29 602
NIO INC.-50.82%25 745
LUCID GROUP, INC.-62.71%23 808
LI AUTO INC.-27.20%22 776
XPENG INC.-75.94%10 437