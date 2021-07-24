Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : GM, Cruise sue Ford to block use of 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free driving

07/24/2021 | 08:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its Cruise robo-taxi subsidiary have filed a lawsuit to stop Ford Motor Co from using the name "BlueCruise" to market its hands-free driving technology, the companies said on Saturday.

In a statement released shortly after midnight Detroit time, GM said Ford's use of the BlueCruise name infringed on GM's Super Cruise trademark, as well as Cruise's trademark.

"While GM had hoped to resolve the trademark infringement matter with Ford amicably, we were left with no choice but to vigorously defend our brands and protect the equity our products and technology have earned over several years in the market," GM said in its statement.

In the lawsuit, filed on Friday, GM said the automakers had held "protracted discussions" over the matter but failed to resolve the dispute.

GM is claiming trademark infringement and unfair competition in the lawsuit. The No. 1 U.S. automaker has asked the court for an order to prohibit Ford from using the BlueCruise name and unspecified damages.

Ford called the lawsuit, filed in federal court in California, "meritless and frivolous".

"Drivers for decades have understood what cruise control is, every automaker offers it, and 'cruise' is common shorthand for the capability," Ford said in a statement. "That's why BlueCruise was chosen as the name for the Blue Oval's next evolution of Ford's Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control."

Automakers are racing each other to deploy technology to enable drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel in traffic jams or on highways. The so-called Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, such as Tesla Inc's semi-automated Autopilot technology, are not supposed to allow drivers to fully disengage from driving for extended periods.

Automakers have used the word, cruise, for decades to describe cruise control systems which allow drivers to set a speed the car will maintain, usually in highway driving.

"Ford knew what it was doing," GM said in the lawsuit. "Ford's decision to rebrand by using a core mark used by GM and Cruise will inevitably cause confusion."

GM announced in 2012 it would use the name Super Cruise for its hands-free driver assistance technology, and has been marketing the technology using that name since 2017.

GM's majority-owned Cruise self-driving vehicle unit has been operating since 2013.

Ford announced it would use the name BlueCruise https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/ford-offer-hands-free-driving-some-car-truck-models-later-this-year-2021-04-14 for its hands-free driving technology in April this year.

(Reporting By Joe White; additional reporting by Ben Klayman, Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clelia Oziel)

By Joseph White


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
08:47aTESLA : GM, Cruise sue Ford to block use of 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free dri..
RE
07/23WEEK AHEAD : Fed meets, tech profits, Robinhood IPO
RE
07/23TESLA : factory in India likely if successful with vehicle imports, says Musk
RE
07/23TESLA : lobbies India for sharply lower import taxes on electric vehicles - sour..
RE
07/23Big tech companies retake market reins with earnings on tap
RE
07/23Wall Street extends rally, S&P, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs
RE
07/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intel, HoneyWell, American Express, Visa, Twitter...
07/23Today on Wall Street: Investor sentiment remains positive
07/23ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Aviva, Biogen, Comerica Incorporated, Tesla...
07/23Explainer-Understanding structural EV batteries
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 114 M - -
Net income 2021 3 256 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 299 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 220x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 620 B 620 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,10x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 643,38 $
Average target price 659,83 $
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-8.83%647 233
NIO INC.-9.75%73 848
XPENG INC.-4.27%33 869
LI AUTO INC.5.03%28 659
NIKOLA CORPORATION-8.32%7 132
FISKER INC.8.67%5 698