Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : German plant hits snag as public consultation repeated

10/21/2021 | 05:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO:

BERLIN (Reuters) - An online consultation for local citizens to express objections to Tesla's huge factory near Berlin will be repeated, the regional environmental ministry said on Thursday, over concerns the process did not comply with regulations.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at a visit to the factory site in Gruenheide on Oct. 9 that he hoped to begin production in November, which looks increasingly unlikely as authorities first need to review the latest submissions before deciding whether to grant approval.

The repeated process, only open to those who expressed an objection in previous public consultation rounds but were not satisfied with the response from Tesla or the environmental ministry, will run from Nov. 2-22, the statement said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Authorities decided to repeat the process after environmental groups disputed in a separate case also moved online that citizens were not warned far enough in advance that the consultation would be digital, prompting concern that the same applied to the Tesla consultation.

"Since, in the absence of sample cases, it is difficult to assess which legal opinion the administrative courts in Brandenburg would adopt in the event of a lawsuit, the licensing authority decided to repeat the online consultation in the emissions control procedure for the vehicle factory for reasons of legal certainty," it said.

Objections submitted in the previous round will still be valid, the statement said.

In his two-year battle to get production running at the site, Musk has expressed irritation at German laws and processes, arguing complex planning requirements were at odds with the urgency needed to fight climate change.

The factory and adjacent battery plant are set to produce at least 500,000 battery-electric vehicles a year and generate 50 Gwh of capacity, outstripping German competitors on both fronts.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:09aTESLA : German plant hits snag as public consultation repeated
RE
03:54aTESLA : Public consultation on Tesla's factory near Berlin to be repeated, local authority..
RE
10/20Tesla says new factories will need time to ramp up, posts record revenue
RE
10/20EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as -2-
DJ
10/20CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY : Tesla to Shift to Cheaper Battery Globally in Boost to C..
MT
10/20ELON MUSK : No Elon Musk Show during this Tesla quarterly call
RE
10/20TESLA : Books 145% Gain in Q3 EPS; Wedbush Estimates Supply Chain Issues Cost 40,000 Units..
MT
10/20Dow Jones Industrial Average : Strong earnings reports lift Wall Street
RE
10/20Tech Down On Inflation, Treasury Yield Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10/20TESLA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 952 M - -
Net income 2021 4 369 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 225x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 857 B 857 B -
EV / Sales 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 865,80 $
Average target price 717,46 $
Spread / Average Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.22.69%857 155
NIO INC.-18.38%65 185
XPENG INC.0.26%36 746
LI AUTO INC.8.29%31 725
NIKOLA CORPORATION-26.93%4 473
FISKER INC.-2.18%4 243