Tesla : German state says no decision yet on Tesla plant

The Business Insider website had cited Brandenburg government sources saying environmental authorities had agreed internally to give electric vehicle maker Tesla the go-ahead, contingent on requirements regarding water use and prevention of accidents with toxic substances.

When asked to comment on the report, the state's environment ministry said consultations and reviews on the project were ongoing.

"That is why at this point in time no conclusions can be drawn regarding the decision, the timing and its contents," said a spokesperson for the ministry.

