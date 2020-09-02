Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Glass Lewis recommends Tesla chairwoman's re-election after opposing it earlier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 02:28am EDT
The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis said late on Tuesday it had recommended Tesla Inc's investors to vote in favor of re-electing Chairwoman Robyn Denholm after having earlier opposed her re-election in June.

Glass Lewis said its recommendation changed due to the satisfactory action taken by Tesla regarding liability insurance for its directors.

Tesla will hold its annual shareholder meeting on Sept. 22.

In June, Glass Lewis had joined Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) in opposing the chairwoman's re-election to the board.

The recommendation was based on corporate governance concerns due to an insurance arrangement with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, after Tesla's decision to not renew its liability policy for directors and officers over high premiums quoted by insurers.

"We are concerned that this D&O arrangement gives the company's independent directors a direct, personal financial dependency upon the CEO they are tasked with overseeing," Glass Lewis had said in its earlier recommendation.

Denholm, a company director for nearly six years, was named Tesla chairwoman in November 2018 at a time when investors were demanding more robust oversight of Musk's activities and public outbursts.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:47aTesla To Offer $5 Billion In Stock -- WSJ
DJ
02:28aTESLA : Glass Lewis recommends Tesla chairwoman's re-election after opposing it ..
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/01Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
RE
09/01Nasdaq, S&P rise to record highs
RE
09/01S&P, Nasdaq close at record highs in tech-fueled rally
RE
09/01Tech Rises On Strong Zoom Earnings, New IPhone Anticipation -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/01Zoom, GoGo rise; ScanSource, Tesla fall
AQ
09/01TESLA : US stocks start September off with more gains, led by tech
AQ
09/01Tesla to Sell Up to $5 Billion in Stock -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 783 M - -
Net income 2020 1 021 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 470x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 443 B 443 B -
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 289,56 $
Last Close Price 475,05 $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target -39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -86,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.467.79%442 656
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.53%184 162
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.51%87 007
DAIMLER AG-13.56%54 566
BMW AG-17.79%46 438
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.84%44 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group