Tesla, Inc. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was USD 500 million compared to USD 599 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 25,167 million compared to USD 24,318 million a year ago.

Net income was USD 7,928 million compared to USD 3,687 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.49 compared to USD 1.18 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.27 compared to USD 1.07 a year ago.