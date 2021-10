Oct 23 (Reuters) -

* TESLA INCREASES MODEL X LONG RANGE PRICE BY $5000 TO $104,990 – COMPANY WEBSITE

* TESLA INCREASES MODEL S LONG RANGE PRICE BY $5000 TO $94,990 – COMPANY WEBSITE

* TESLA INCREASES MODEL Y LONG RANGE BY $2,000 TO $56,990 – COMPANY WEBSITE

* TESLA INCREASES MODEL 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS PRICE BY $2,000 TO $43,990 – COMPANY WEBSITE