Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/06 04:00:00 pm
1064.7 USD   -2.15%
04:08aTESLA : Introducing Plaid Track Mode
PU
04:07aThe latest from London: Concerns about interest rates grow before job report
01/06U.S. hybrid electric car sales hit record highs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : Introducing Plaid Track Mode

01/07/2022 | 04:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Tesla TeamJanuary 6, 2022

Since Track Mode was launched in 2018 on Model 3 Performance, we have taken advantage of instant motor torque to make cornering on the track feel as natural as forward acceleration.

This week, Plaid Track Mode is rolling out to Model S Plaid vehicles across North America. With Plaid Track Mode our goals were simple: achieve the quickest lap time for a production electric vehicle at Germany's Nürburgring, and allow individual adjustability of stability control, handling balance and regenerative braking to give drivers more authority over vehicle control at the racetrack.

Plaid Track Mode was developed to take full advantage of our tri-motor platform and more than 1,000 horsepower on tap, with features including:

  • Optimized Powertrain Cooling
    Track driving generates an enormous amount of heat in the battery, motors, and brakes. Maximum track endurance is achieved by managing this heat to keep these components as cool as possible.

  • When Plaid Track Mode is engaged, we drop the temperature of the battery pack and motors to create a significant amount of chilled thermal mass. Once track driving begins and heat is generated, shared coolant loops between the battery and motors keep the entire system cooler for longer.

  • We also increase regenerative braking power, which has three major benefits: re-capture more energy during deceleration, reduce load on the friction brakes for better thermal management, and give the driver better modulation and controllability with a single pedal.

  • Lateral Torque Vectoring
    Using the same foundation as Model 3 Track Mode, Plaid Track Mode relies heavily on front and rear motors to command rotation: additional torque applied to the rear axle helps turn the nose of the car into a corner; torque applied to the front axle arrests rotation to pull the car straight.

  • Building on this principle, Model S Plaid's dual rear motors enable full lateral torque vectoring. With Track Mode activated, Plaid automatically adjusts torque split across the rear wheels, independently, which applies a torque bias to rotate the car through turns; this increases turn-in response, improves on-center steering feel, and delivers even greater yaw control throughout a corner.

  • Compared to traditional open- and limited-slip differentials, which must always compete between turn-in response and maximum traction, our electric motors adjust in milliseconds to give the driver both qualities simultaneously, allowing for faster turn-in, increased cornering speeds, and harder acceleration on corner exit.

  • Adjustable Vehicle Dynamics
    During normal road driving, our stability control systems are optimized to limit tire slippage and maximize grip to keep the driver safe.

  • In Plaid Track Mode, stability controls enter a Race tuning to give the driver maximum control over the car's lateral movement. With Plaid Track Mode engaged, Tesla's Vehicle Dynamics Controller (VDC) evaluates steering angle, accelerator, and brake pedal inputs to determine where the driver wants to place the car and will permit tire slippage and automatically adjust torque split to give the driver even more authority and improved agility during high-speed cornering.

  • For drivers who want additional adjustability over vehicle dynamics, handling balance, stability assist and regenerative braking can be changed independently based on their skill level and preferences.

  • Adaptive Suspension Damping
    When Plaid Track Mode is engaged, adaptive suspension damping is optimized for track handling: reduced pitch during hard braking and fast acceleration, rebalanced damping to improve responsiveness, and faster settling of vehicle disturbances over bumpy segments to increase driver confidence. To facilitate consistent dynamic driving, ride height is set to Low on drive-off, and the suspension will no longer automatically raise to improve comfort.

  • Performance UI
    We have added a track-focused user interface to provide critical performance data, including a vehicle thermals monitor, lap timer, G-meter, dashcam video capture and vehicle telemetry, along with several other customizable options.

With Plaid Track Mode, we have added a host of new features to make Model S Plaid as quick around a racetrack as it is at the drag strip. Our approach focuses on allowing greater driver control and adjustability while promoting driver confidence, and like most aspects of Tesla vehicles, we'll continue to improve Plaid Track Mode over time with future over-the-air updates.

For the most ultimate track experience, we recommend the Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit and Model 3 Track Package.

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 09:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
04:08aTESLA : Introducing Plaid Track Mode
PU
04:07aThe latest from London: Concerns about interest rates grow before job report
01/06U.S. hybrid electric car sales hit record highs
RE
01/06Analog Devices, ON Semiconductor Expect Chip Shortages for Autos, Industrials Until Lat..
MT
01/06SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Mixed; GameStop, Tesla Most Mentioned
MT
01/06S&P 500, Nasdaq gain in choppy trading; cyclicals rise
RE
01/06Rivian stock skids as legacy automakers rev up EV targets
RE
01/06Analysis-Jumping on EV wagon represents risky ride for tech pioneer Sony
RE
01/06SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Gets Spooked by Hawkish Fed; Shares Mostly Lower Pre-B..
MT
01/06MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 6, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 143 M - -
Net income 2021 5 169 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 232x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 072 B 1 072 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 1 064,70 $
Average target price 935,91 $
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.0.75%1 071 535
NIO INC.-7.48%46 620
XPENG INC.-7.29%39 959
LI AUTO INC.-11.59%28 839
FISKER INC.3.81%4 845
ARRIVAL-6.74%4 551