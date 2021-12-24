Tesla : Introducing Software V11.0

The Tesla Team December 24, 2021

Software Version 11.0 is here as part of our biggest holiday release yet. Introducing some of our most creative features, from a new Light Show function that lets you (or anyone with a computer) choreograph light shows to your own music, to new games and entertainment experiences, safety features, customizable controls and an all-new user-interface design.

This week, Tesla owners around the world will be able to do more with their cars, and have even more fun, all with a free, over-the-air software update.

Here's what's new:

Tesla Light Show : Anybody with a computer can now create their own unique Tesla Light Show, no Tesla vehicle required. Using xLights, free open-source software, you can create a light show to perform with any music of your choice. You can then download your show, or shows from other creators, onto a USB flash drive and upload it to your car.



Light Show also comes pre-loaded with one song for you to enjoy, and works with all new Model S, new Model X, and any Model 3 or Model Y.



Getting Started Documentation can be found here.

New User Interface : Every Model 3 and Model Y, along with legacy Model S and Model X fitted with an Intel Atom® Processor, will receive a fresh digital look that carries over design elements from our new generation Model S and Model X. Several notable features include a customizable app launcher, simplified controls menu and support for a dark mode appearance.

Updated Navigation : Our new navigation allows you to hide map details for a clean, simplified look, and you can now add and quickly reorder multiple stops on your route. Your Tesla will automatically update arrival times and battery levels for each destination.

Games : We've added the original Sonic the Hedgehog to Tesla Arcade for even more excitement and a bit of nostalgia during charging stops. You can now also give your brain a workout with Sudoku, or challenge your friends with The Battle of Polytopia multiplayer.

Entertainment : TikTok is now available on the touchscreen and our new Boombox Megaphone allows you to project your voice via your car's external speaker - perfect for announcing to your friends when it's time to load up and head out!

Audio : For an even better audio experience, there are now five levels of Immersive Audio, including an Auto setting that adapts to the content you're playing, and you can adjust subwoofer output independently to get just the right amount of punch from the bass.

Blind Spot Camera : When signaling to change lanes or make a turn, a live camera view of your blind spot will activate on your touchscreen.

Sentry Mode Live Camera Access : Already live in the United States, we're introducing our Sentry Mode Live Camera Access feature for the rest of North America and the majority of Europe. This feature allows you to view the live feed from the Autopilot cameras directly on your Tesla app.

Comfort Suspension when in Autopilot : For Model S and Model X fitted with adaptive suspension, this new mode automatically adjusts air suspension to its "Comfort" setting, perfect for highway cruising.

Cold Weather Improvements: For even more convenience, cold-weather features can now be activated via the Tesla app or center touchscreen at a lower state of charge, allowing you to access features like cabin preconditioning and heated charge port when you may need them most.



For every Model 3 and Model Y, we've also added automatic seat heater functionality: first-row seat heaters will automatically adjust based upon cabin conditions and climate control settings.



For every Model 3 and Model Y, we've also added automatic seat heater functionality: first-row seat heaters will automatically adjust based upon cabin conditions and climate control settings.

From the company that invented the automotive software update, Version 11.0 is the latest example of our efforts to ensure that every Tesla gets better over time. Enjoy it, and happy holidays!