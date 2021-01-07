Log in
TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/07 12:36:34 pm
799.63 USD   +5.77%
Tesla : Mercedes supersized display aims to outdo Tesla's hallmark touchscreen

01/07/2021 | 12:26pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Ola Kallenius attends a demonstration flight round of an electrical air taxi at the Daimler museum in Stuttgart

LONDON (Reuters) - Daimler AG's unveiled a new display screen on Thursday that will cover almost the entire dashboard of its luxury Mercedes-Benz models, in a bid to outdo Tesla Inc's hallmark touchscreen infotainment system.

In a video presentation, Daimler Chief Executive Ola Kallenius said the new "Hyperscreen" - which at 56 inches (142.24 cm) in width dwarfs Tesla's vaunted 17-inch screen - will make its debut in the EQS later this year, Mercedes' new fully electric sedan.

The EQS, with a driving range of 700 kilometers (435 miles), will be the first in a family of four vehicles built on the same all-electric platform.

"There's huge customer demand for this screen," Kallenius told reporters on a conference call. He said the dashboard would be an optional feature in the EQS, "but we expect a very high take-up rate," from buyers.

As well as including vehicle functions such as the speedometer, and music and navigation features, the screen will allow passengers to access some vehicle functions and, in some markets, to watch television without disturbing the driver.

Kallenius said besides revenue from the screens themselves, Daimler expects future profitable growth of subscription services, such as maps or entertainment customers will download.

"It is part of our business strategy to increase this profit pool of recurring revenues," he said.

Tesla has dominated global electric vehicle sales and traditional carmakers like Daimler have been pushing to develop vehicles to compete for market share.

The pressure to outdo Tesla has been heightened by tighter emissions standards in the European Union and China, and the decision by a growing number of countries to start banning sales of new petrol or diesel cars as early as 2030.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Nick Carey


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 2.41% 57.79 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
TESLA, INC. 5.89% 800.3715 Delayed Quote.7.13%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 885 M - -
Net income 2020 1 290 M - -
Net cash 2020 4 353 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 588x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 717 B 717 B -
EV / Sales 2020 23,1x
EV / Sales 2021 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 449,00 $
Last Close Price 755,98 $
Spread / Highest target 7,15%
Spread / Average Target -40,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -86,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.7.13%716 594
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.75%211 499
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.25%98 367
BYD COMPANY LIMITED10.04%87 098
NIO LIMITED3.61%78 913
DAIMLER AG-2.35%74 138
