  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
04:00:00 2023-04-28 pm EDT
164.31 USD   +2.57%
Tesla Models S, X unavailable in some Asia-Pacific countries, website shows

04/29/2023 | 10:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model X car (front) and Model S (2nd L) are photographed at a Tesla electric car dealership in Sydney

(Reuters) - Tesla's Model S and Model X were not available for order in some Asia-Pacific countries, including Australia, Thailand, Singapore and New Zealand, the automaker's website showed on Sunday.

Other Tesla Inc models, such as Model 3 and Model Y were available in these countries, according to the website.

It was not immediately clear why these models were not available. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker posted record deliveries in the January-March quarter, but deliveries of higher-priced Model X and Model S vehicles slumped by 38%.

Tesla has been aggressively cutting prices for some of its models this year across markets to juice demand as competition among electric-vehicle makers heats up around the world.

Investors have been watching Musk's gamble that cutting prices would stimulate sales, although they worry about eroding margins.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
