Tesla : Musk asks staff to 'go super hardcore' to ensure decent Q3 delivery number

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to "go super hardcore" to make up for production challenges early in the third quarter and "ensure a decent Q3 delivery number," according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

"The end of quarter delivery wave is unusually high this time, as we suffered (like the whole industry) from extremely severe parts shortages earlier this quarter," he said in the email sent on Wednesday.

He said Tesla built "a lot of cars with missing parts that needed to be added later."

"This is the biggest wave in Tesla history, but we got to get it done," he said, referring to its end of quarter delivery push. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter)