Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : Musk asks staff to 'go super hardcore' to ensure decent Q3 delivery number

09/09/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Tesla service center is shown in Costa Mesa, California

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to "go super hardcore" to make up for production challenges early in the third quarter and "ensure a decent Q3 delivery number," according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

"The end of quarter delivery wave is unusually high this time, as we suffered (like the whole industry) from extremely severe parts shortages earlier this quarter," he said in the email sent on Wednesday.

He said Tesla built "a lot of cars with missing parts that needed to be added later."

"This is the biggest wave in Tesla history, but we got to get it done," he said, referring to its end of quarter delivery push. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:41pTESLA : Musk asks staff to 'go super hardcore' to ensure decent Q3 delivery numb..
RE
02:09pTesla ceo sees 'biggest wave in tesla history' of end-of-quarter deliveries i..
RE
02:08pTesla ceo asks workers to 'go superhardcore' in september to 'ensure a decent..
RE
02:05pTesla ceo musk tells workers that early q3 production was 'challenging' -inte..
RE
08:04aINSIDER SELL : Tesla
MT
07:07aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Mostly in Negative Territory
MT
04:24aTESLA : to Form Energy Trading Team
MT
02:37aTesla's China Sales Rebound in August on Cheaper Model Y Version
MT
12:40aChina Explores Measures to Address Overcapacity in Electric-Vehicle Sector
MT
09/09China's New-Energy Vehicle Subsidies Surge Tenfold in 2020 from 2016
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 327 M - -
Net income 2021 3 967 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 208x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 746 B 746 B -
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 753,87 $
Average target price 686,09 $
Spread / Average Target -8,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio Jose Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.6.83%746 343
NIO INC.-21.75%42 429
XPENG INC.-8.34%33 596
LI AUTO INC.4.82%30 709
FISKER INC.-5.60%4 095
NIKOLA CORPORATION-34.80%3 992