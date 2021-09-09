Tesla : Musk asks staff to 'go super hardcore' to ensure decent Q3 delivery number

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon
Musk has asked employees to "go super hardcore" to make up for
production challenges early in the third quarter and "ensure a
decent Q3 delivery number," according to an internal email seen
by Reuters.
"The end of quarter delivery wave is unusually high this
time, as we suffered (like the whole industry) from extremely
severe parts shortages earlier this quarter," he said in the
email sent on Wednesday.
He said Tesla built "a lot of cars with missing parts that
needed to be added later."
"This is the biggest wave in Tesla history, but we got to
get it done," he said, referring to its end of quarter delivery
push.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin
Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter)