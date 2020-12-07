Tesla : Musk moves private foundation to Texas

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer
Elon Musk has moved his private Musk foundation to Texas,
according to a filing with the Texas Secretary of State.
The California-based foundation has merged with an entity
created in Austin, Texas, according to the certificate of merger
filed in October.
Musk Foundation, founded in 2001, is focused on renewable
energy, human space exploration and pediatric research, among
other things.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)