Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/07 04:32:06 pm
643.475 USD   +7.42%
TESLA : Musk moves private foundation to Texas
10:52aNasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered
03:41aTESLA : U.S. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report
Tesla : Musk moves private foundation to Texas

12/07/2020 | 04:16pm EST
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has moved his private Musk foundation to Texas, according to a filing with the Texas Secretary of State.

The California-based foundation has merged with an entity created in Austin, Texas, according to the certificate of merger filed in October.

Musk Foundation, founded in 2001, is focused on renewable energy, human space exploration and pediatric research, among other things. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 708 M - -
Net income 2020 1 265 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 836 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 473x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 568 B 568 B -
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Income Statement Evolution
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.615.99%567 830
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.61%192 692
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.49%93 833
DAIMLER AG17.91%75 577
BYD COMPANY LIMITED355.34%68 434
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.31%63 550
