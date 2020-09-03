Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : Musk promises Tesla design overhaul, 'ravecave' at Berlin plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 11:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Futurist entrepreneur Musk presents RNA printer in Berlin

Tesla's will use its plant in Brandenburg, Germany to demonstrate a radical overhaul of how its cars are built, as well as making electric car battery cells and battery packs, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday.

Musk made the comments to bystanders at Gruenheide, on the outskirts of Berlin, where the U.S. carmaker is building its new European factory, a video on the Teslarati website showed.

Tesla plans to manufacture a new version of its Model Y crossover vehicle, and possibly even battery cells at the site.

"It will be the first time that there will be a transformation in the core structural design of the vehicle. It's quite a big thing. Both manufacturing, engineering and design as well," Musk said in the video.

Tesla wanted to help accelerate a transition to sustainable energy, not just build cars, Musk said.

"The three elements needed for a sustainable energy future are sustainable energy generation, energy storage, and sustainable transport, electric cars."

Musk's comments come after Tesla acquired a licence that will enable it to trade electricity across western Europe and started surveying customers in Germany about potentially using Tesla electricity in their cars.

"I think we will be building some batteries and cells and other things here. That will be good for stationary storage of wind and solar," Musk stated.

Musk, who said he was pleased with the progress being made on the plant, told the bystanders that "Deutschland Rocks" and praised the availability of local engineering talent, saying that Tesla would need to make lots of hires.

"We will start off with the factory but we will also do some original engineering and design work. It is going to be, actually to be totally frank, better than the one in the U.S."

As well as having the most advanced vehicle paintshops in the world at its Brandenburg factory, Tesla wants to have a colour laboratory in Germany.

Musk, while signing autographs for fans, said he also has plans for a "ravecave" on the roof of the new factory, which would be a "real fun place to work".

"I think a ravecave is culturally necessary."

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TESLA, INC.
11:20aTESLA : Musk promises Tesla design overhaul, 'ravecave' at Berlin plant
RE
09:20aVW-backed battery maker QuantumScape to go public at $3.3 billion valuation
RE
09:08aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Facebook, Twitter, Curevac
06:20aSwedish startup Volta unveils electric truck, to manufacture in UK
RE
05:24aTESLA : Musk praises CureVac as among most innovative firms
RE
03:28aCUREVAC N : Tesla's Musk considers CureVac as one of most innovative firms - sou..
RE
03:28aTesla ceo, german economy minister agree that curevac is one of world's most ..
RE
03:28aTesla ceo, german economy minister also discussed space technology, autonomou..
RE
03:28aTesla ceo, german economy minister discussed tesla's investments in germany o..
RE
02:48aCREDIT MARKETS : Tesla Bonds Rally on Split -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 783 M - -
Net income 2020 1 021 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 442x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 417 B 417 B -
EV / Sales 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,98x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 296,45 $
Last Close Price 447,37 $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target -33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.434.71%416 863
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.62%183 625
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.38%86 395
DAIMLER AG-12.74%54 530
BMW AG-17.43%46 156
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-15.41%44 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group