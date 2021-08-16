Tesla : Nasdaq falls after weak China data; defensive shares shine

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell on Monday after weak data
on China's economy, but the Dow and S&P 500 were little changed
as stocks recovered from steeper losses earlier in the session
and investors moved into defensive sectors.
Economically sensitive groups such as energy, materials and
financials were weaker after China's factory output and retail
sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as
new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations.
Healthcare, utilities and consumer
staples -- generally regarded as defensive sectors --
led the way, while the S&P 500 and Dow remained near all-time
highs reached on Friday.
"There is always a natural digestion period after a strong
run-up in stocks," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market
strategist at Invesco. "Hitting some records last week,
certainly there is a likelihood that you get some kind of
pause."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.05 points, or
0.03%, to 35,524.43, the S&P 500 gained 0.15 points, or
0.00%, to 4,468.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
52.95 points, or 0.36%, to 14,769.95.
Investors are looking for signs about when the Federal
Reserve will rein in its easy money policies, with minutes from
the central bank's latest meeting due on Wednesday. A resurgence
in COVID-19 cases and the impact on the economy are keeping
markets on edge, with investors watching earnings reports from
major retailers due later in the week.
Investors were also digesting news from Afghanistan, where
thousands of civilians desperate to flee the country thronged
Kabul airport after the Taliban seized the capital.
"You've got a market that's been going straight up for quite
a while. It wants to pause and take profits and I think
Afghanistan over the weekend gave the market that excuse," said
Dennis Dick, a trader at Bright Trading LLC.
A rebound in the U.S economy including a stellar
second-quarter corporate earnings season along with
accommodative monetary policy, has underpinned positive
sentiment for equities.
In company news, Tesla shares fell 4.3% after U.S.
auto safety regulators said they had opened a formal safety
probe into the company's driver assistance system Autopilot
after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.84-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.15-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 63 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 63 new highs and 235 new lows.
