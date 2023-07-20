By Ying Xian Wong

Tesla plans to set up a network of electric-vehicle charging stations in Malaysia as part of its expansion into the Southeast Asian country.

Tesla will "invest significantly" to build a network of fast-charging and regular-charging stations to encourage EV adoption in the country, according to a joint statement by Tesla and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority on Thursday.

The U.S. EV maker will offer its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Malaysia, with plans to introduce more models in the future, they said. Malaysia's government in March had approved Tesla's application to import its EVs.

Tesla will also set up a head office and service center south of the capital of Kuala Lumpur.

