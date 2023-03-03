Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15:11 2023-03-03 pm EST
200.23 USD   +4.88%
01:20pTesla : Presentation
PU
09:18aIt only took one man
MS
08:09aFears of European industry exodus to U.S. may be overdone
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : Presentation

03/03/2023 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Certain statements in this presentation, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the future development, ramp, production capacity and output rates, supply chain, demand and market growth, cost, pricing and profitability, deliveries, deployment, availability and other features and improvements and timing of existing and future Tesla products and technologies such as Model 3, Model Y, Model X, Model S, Cybertruck, Tesla Semi, Robotaxi, our next generation vehicle platform, our Autopilot, Full Self-Driving and other vehicle software and our energy storage and solar products; statements regarding operating margin, operating profits, spending and liquidity; and statements regarding expansion, improvements and/or ramp and related timing at existing or new factories are "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those projected. The following important factors, without limitation, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: uncertainties in future macroeconomic and regulatory conditions arising from the current global pandemic; the risk of delays in launching and manufacturing our products and features cost-effectively; our ability to grow our sales, delivery, installation, servicing and charging capabilities and effectively manage this growth; consumers' demand for electric vehicles generally and our vehicles specifically; the ability of suppliers to deliver components according to schedules, prices, quality and volumes acceptable to us, and our ability to manage such components effectively; any issues with lithium-ion cells or other components manufactured at Gigafactory Nevada and Gigafactory Shanghai; our ability to ramp Gigafactory Shanghai, Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, Gigafactory Texas and new factories in accordance with our plans; our ability to procure supply of battery cells, including through our own manufacturing; risks relating to international expansion; any failures by Tesla products to perform as expected or if product recalls occur; the risk of product liability claims; competition in the automotive and energy product markets; our ability to maintain public credibility and confidence in our long-term business prospects; our ability to manage risks relating to our various product financing programs; the status of government and economic incentives for electric vehicles and energy products; our ability to attract, hire and retain key employees and qualified personnel and ramp our installation teams; our ability to maintain the security of our information and production and product systems; our compliance with various regulations and laws applicable to our operations and products, which may evolve from time to time; risks relating to our indebtedness and financing strategies; and adverse foreign exchange movements. More information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the risks identified under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on January 31, 2023. Tesla disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Sustainable Energy For All of Earth

Disclaimer

Tesla Inc. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 18:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
01:20pTesla : Presentation
PU
09:18aIt only took one man
MS
08:09aFears of European industry exodus to U.S. may be overdone
RE
08:02aHonda CEO touts EVs, but combustion engines could last until 2040
RE
07:54aKGI Securities Downgrades Tesla to Neutral From Outperform, Price Target is $196
MT
07:38aDaiwa Securities Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $218 From $200, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
06:50aTesla's China Sales Up in February
MT
06:39aNorth American Morning Briefing: More Fed Speakers, Serv..
DJ
06:35aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; C3.ai Poised to Ris..
MT
05:34aAnalyst recommendations: Admiral, Chesapeake Energy, Marathon Pe..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 491 M - -
Net cash 2023 24 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 53,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 604 B 604 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,64x
EV / Sales 2024 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 190,90 $
Average target price 204,75 $
Spread / Average Target 7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.54.98%604 027
LI AUTO INC.24.12%24 735
LUCID GROUP, INC.24.89%15 606
NIO INC.-6.77%15 021
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-14.49%14 574
XPENG INC.-6.14%7 994