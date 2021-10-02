Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries

10/02/2021 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the third quarter, we produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered over 240,000 vehicles. We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through global supply chain and logistics challenges.

   

Production

 

Deliveries

 

Subject to operating lease accounting

 
 

Model S/X

 

8,941

 

9,275

 

20%

 
 

Model 3/Y

 

228,882

 

232,025

 

6%

 
 

Total

 

237,823

 

241,300

 

7%

 

***************

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q3 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
11:42aTESLA : delivers 241,300 vehicles in Q3, beats analysts' estimates
RE
11:34aTESLA : Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
BU
10/01SAMSUNG SDI : EV truck maker Rivian plans in-house battery cell manufacturing
RE
10/01Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian discloses nearly $1 bln losses in IPO filing
RE
10/01SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks IronNet, Bed Bath & Beyond, Head Lower in Afternoon Ac..
MT
10/01LG CHEM : Exclusive-GM aims to profit from software as it broadens its EV lineup
RE
10/01With help from Tesla, nearly 80% of Norway's new car sales are electric
RE
10/01TESLA : Cars Top Sales Charts In Norway
MT
10/01SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Mixed Pre-Market Friday
MT
10/01GENEX POWER : Tesla to Supply Battery for Genex Power's Bouldercombe Battery Project
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 444 M - -
Net income 2021 4 138 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 210x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 767 B 767 B -
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 775,22 $
Average target price 686,25 $
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio Jose Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.9.79%767 480
NIO INC.-27.41%57 975
XPENG INC.-17.21%30 345
LI AUTO INC.-8.81%26 715
FISKER INC.1.30%4 394
NIKOLA CORPORATION-30.41%4 260