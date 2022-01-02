Tesla Q4 deliveries beat estimates despite supply chain woes

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc reported record
quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates,
riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China
production.
It was the sixth consecutive quarter that the world's most
valuable automaker posted record deliveries.
Tesla, led by billionaire CEO Elon Musk, delivered 308,600
vehicles in the fourth quarter, far higher than analysts'
forecasts of 263,026 vehicles.
Tesla's October-December deliveries were up about 70% from a
year earlier and nearly 30% higher from record deliveries the
preceding quarter.
Tesla ramped up production in China even though competition
rose and regulatory pressure mounted following consumer
complaints over product safety.
Tesla ships China-made models to Europe and some Asian
countries.
Tesla said it sold a total of 296,850 Model 3 compact cars
and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in the fourth quarter.
On an annual basis, the automaker boosted its deliveries by
87% from a year earlier to 936,172 vehicles in 2021.
Tesla's 2020 deliveries fell slightly shy of its goal of
half a million vehicles. Musk said in October last year that
Tesla will be able to maintain an annual growth rate of more
than 50% for "quite a while."
The company is expected to boost its sales further this
year, although there is uncertainty about how quickly it will
increase production at new factories in Texas and Berlin.
Tesla said in October that it aimed to build its first
production cars at both facilities by the end of 2021, but it is
not known whether it met that target. Tesla did not respond to a
question from Reuters about the plants. Its Berlin factory had
initially been scheduled to begin production last summer.
Credit Suisse expects Tesla to boost deliveries to 1.3
million vehicles in 2022, forecasting that production increases
at existing factories in the United States and China will help
offset slower production growth at its new factories.
Tesla hit over $1 trillion in market capitalization in
October after rental car company Hertz said it was buying
100,000 of its vehicles. The company's shares lost some ground
after Musk wrote on Twitter in November that he was considering
selling 10% of his stake in Tesla.
Overall, Tesla shares gained 50% last year.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco, Nivedita Balu and
Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Mark
Porter)