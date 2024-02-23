Feb 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:
* TESLA RAISES MODEL 3 LONG RANGE PRICE IN THE US BY $250 TO $47,740 - WEBSITE Source text for Eikon: [http://tinyurl.com/mr3vn8hm] Further company coverage:
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 07:59:58 pm
|197.4 USD
|+1.33%
|196
|-0.68%
|03:37am
|Tesla Raises Model 3 Long Range Price In The US By $250 To $47,740 - Website
|RE
|Feb. 22
|Red Sea ship attacks not driving inflation, Moody's says
|RE
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:
* TESLA RAISES MODEL 3 LONG RANGE PRICE IN THE US BY $250 TO $47,740 - WEBSITE Source text for Eikon: [http://tinyurl.com/mr3vn8hm] Further company coverage:
|Tesla Raises Model 3 Long Range Price In The US By $250 To $47,740 - Website
|RE
|Red Sea ship attacks not driving inflation, Moody's says
|RE
|Wall Street: a record-breaking session reminiscent of the year 2000
|CF
|Rivian, Lucid stocks tumble on slowing EV demand
|RE
|EV sector grapples with layoffs, production cuts and altered plans
|RE
|Wall Street sprints towards higher open on Nvidia's mega rally
|RE
|Chinese car market weak in February under influence of New Year's celebrations
|DP
|Rivian, Lucid tumble as slowing EV demand upsets ramp-up plans
|RE
|Foran Mining Says Tesla Winter Drilling Expanded Strike Length Beyond 1,000m
|MT
|Chinese electric truck start-up Windrose explores production in Europe, CEO says
|RE
|Foran Mining Brief: Says Tesla Winter Drilling Expanded Strike Length Beyond 1,000m
|MT
|Nasdaq futures jump nearly 2% after Nvidia trounces expectations
|RE
|Nvidia stock surges as revenue forecast tops estimates, AI demand continues
|RE
|Nvidia stock surges after results, lifts other AI shares
|RE
|Column: Elon Musk gets some guidance from a Delaware judge on how to ditch the state
|RE
|Rivian forecasts annual production well below estimates
|RE
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 21.02.2024 - 15:15
|DP
|Wall Street: the market holds its breath before Nvidia
|CF
|Another Swedish union warns of action against Tesla
|RE
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Lower Premarket Wednesday; Palo Alto Networks to Decline, Intuitive Machines to Open Higher
|MT
|Nvidia chipped while Fed minutes pass
|RE
|Wall Street: 1st session of the March term mixed
|CF
|MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets wait on Nvidia, Fed minutes
|RE
|Wall Street: 1st session of the March term mixed
|CF
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Tuesday at 5 PM ET
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-20.57%
|620 B $
|-6.47%
|33 193 M $
|-51.24%
|14 739 M $
|-35.50%
|12 417 M $
|-39.31%
|12 297 M $
|-37.35%
|8 531 M $
|-26.84%
|8 471 M $
|-34.59%
|3 957 M $
|-37.39%
|3 292 M $
|+0.90%
|2 387 M $