Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:28:13 2023-04-21 am EDT
163.93 USD   +0.58%
07:21aElon Musk : "Tesla hopes to launch fully self-driving technology this year"
AQ
07:14aStocks mixed; new listing Dowalis tops FTSE 100
AN
07:10aTesla Raises U.S. Prices on Model S, Model X After Earnings Drop
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla Raises U.S. Prices on Model S, Model X After Earnings Drop

04/21/2023 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


Tesla Inc. raised U.S. prices on its Model S and Model X electric vehicles, walking back some earlier price cuts after the company reported a 24% drop in first-quarter profit.

The EV maker raised the price for its Model S luxury sedan and its Model X SUV by $2,500 to a base price of $87,490 and $97,490, respectively. Earlier this month, Tesla cut prices across its lineup, and the recent price increase on the Model S and Model X only partially reversed earlier price reductions.

The Model S and Model X are Tesla's higher-end vehicles. In the first quarter, the two models contributed 10,695 of the company's 422,875 vehicle deliveries.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla earlier this week reported a 24% drop in first-quarter earnings as the company cut prices to stoke demand amid burgeoning competition and rising interest rates. Teslas sold for an average of about $46,000 in the first quarter, less than the company had forecast and down from some $52,200 in the same period a year ago.

"We've taken a view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice here versus a lower volume and higher margin," Chief Executive Elon Musk said Wednesday on an earnings call.

Shares of Tesla rose about 0.5% in premarket trading on Friday after closing nearly 10% lower on Thursday.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 0709ET

All news about TESLA, INC.
07:21aElon Musk : "Tesla hopes to launch fully self-driving technology this year"
AQ
07:14aStocks mixed; new listing Dowalis tops FTSE 100
AN
07:10aTesla Raises U.S. Prices on Model S, Model X After Earnings Drop
DJ
06:36aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Taiwan Semiconduct..
MT
06:25aFutures flat on mixed earnings, Fed policy uncertainty
RE
06:25aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
06:25aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Hover Ahe..
DJ
06:14aSouth Korean Stocks Decline as Battery Companies Hit by Tesla Shares' Price Drop; Hyund..
MT
06:09aUS jury set to decide test case in Tesla Autopilot crash
RE
06:05aSouth Korean Stocks Decline as Battery Companies Hit by Tesla Shares' Price Drop
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 101 B - -
Net income 2023 10 562 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 52,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 517 B 517 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,90x
EV / Sales 2024 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 162,99 $
Average target price 195,60 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.32.32%516 567
LI AUTO INC.13.38%22 596
NIO INC.-15.08%13 682
LUCID GROUP, INC.3.51%12 936
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-32.99%11 450
XPENG INC.-6.14%8 031
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer