Tesla Raises U.S. Prices on Model S, Model X After Earnings Drop

Tesla Inc. raised U.S. prices on its Model S and Model X electric vehicles, walking back some earlier price cuts after the company reported a 24% drop in first-quarter profit.

The EV maker raised the price for its Model S luxury sedan and its Model X SUV by $2,500 to a base price of $87,490 and $97,490, respectively. Earlier this month, Tesla cut prices across its lineup, and the recent price increase on the Model S and Model X only partially reversed earlier price reductions.

The Model S and Model X are Tesla's higher-end vehicles. In the first quarter, the two models contributed 10,695 of the company's 422,875 vehicle deliveries.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla earlier this week reported a 24% drop in first-quarter earnings as the company cut prices to stoke demand amid burgeoning competition and rising interest rates. Teslas sold for an average of about $46,000 in the first quarter, less than the company had forecast and down from some $52,200 in the same period a year ago.

"We've taken a view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice here versus a lower volume and higher margin," Chief Executive Elon Musk said Wednesday on an earnings call.

Shares of Tesla rose about 0.5% in premarket trading on Friday after closing nearly 10% lower on Thursday.

