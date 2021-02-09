Tesla : Reddit user claiming to be Tesla insider appeared to reveal bitcoin buy a month ago

Feb 9 (Reuters) - A Reddit user claiming to be a Tesla
insider appeared to announce the carmaker's purchase of bitcoin
a month ago, according to a January post on the platform that
said the electric carmaker had bought $800 million worth of
Bitcoin.
The post https://www.reddit.com/r/Bitcoin/comments/kpc8gw/you_heard_it_here_first_our_company_just_bought
received little attention when it appeared, with the date on it
reading Jan 2, but it is getting a second look now, a day after
the electric carmaker, led by Elon Musk, disclosed a $1.5
billion investment in the cryptocurrency.
“I am a software dev working at R&D at Tesla in California,
over the past 72 hours our company bought 24701 BTC at an
average price of 33142$,” a user with the handle TSLAinsider
posted in the bitcoin subreddit.
“I have no idea what will happen once this reaches the
newspapers but I think the price will explode even more,” the
user wrote.
Moderators in r/Tesla, a subreddit dedicated to posts on the
electric carmaker, appeared to remove the post https://www.reddit.com/r/TSLA/comments/kpcjrh/you_heard_it_here_first_our_company_just_bought.
It was left up in r/bitcoin, where the cryptocurrency is
discussed.
Reddit posters were revisiting the post on Tuesday in the
light of Tesla's disclosure. "Thanks for the heads up Elon,"
noted one poster, Valoured, on Tuesday. "Send me a PM before you
make your next move please."
Reuters could not verify the user’s identity, whether the
user is a Tesla employee or whether the post was modified from
the original. A message to TSLAinsider was not immediately
returned. Tesla did not immediately respond to an email to its
press office.
Tesla said in its annual report published Monday that the
decision to move nearly 8% of its reserves into bitcoin was part
of its broad investment policy as a company aimed at
diversifying and maximizing its returns on cash, including
holding gold.
“I told you so,” TSLAinsider wrote on Monday. “I got laughed
at and downvoted.”
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Writing and additional reporting
by Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Megan Davies and Steve Orlofsky)