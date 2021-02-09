Log in
TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Tesla : Reddit user claiming to be Tesla insider appeared to reveal bitcoin buy a month ago

02/09/2021 | 12:34pm EST
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in front of Tesla logo in this illustration

Feb 9 (Reuters) - A Reddit user claiming to be a Tesla insider appeared to announce the carmaker's purchase of bitcoin a month ago, according to a January post on the platform that said the electric carmaker had bought $800 million worth of Bitcoin.

The post https://www.reddit.com/r/Bitcoin/comments/kpc8gw/you_heard_it_here_first_our_company_just_bought received little attention when it appeared, with the date on it reading Jan 2, but it is getting a second look now, a day after the electric carmaker, led by Elon Musk, disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency.

“I am a software dev working at R&D at Tesla in California, over the past 72 hours our company bought 24701 BTC at an average price of 33142$,” a user with the handle TSLAinsider posted in the bitcoin subreddit.

“I have no idea what will happen once this reaches the newspapers but I think the price will explode even more,” the user wrote.

Moderators in r/Tesla, a subreddit dedicated to posts on the electric carmaker, appeared to remove the post https://www.reddit.com/r/TSLA/comments/kpcjrh/you_heard_it_here_first_our_company_just_bought. It was left up in r/bitcoin, where the cryptocurrency is discussed.

Reddit posters were revisiting the post on Tuesday in the light of Tesla's disclosure. "Thanks for the heads up Elon," noted one poster, Valoured, on Tuesday. "Send me a PM before you make your next move please."

Reuters could not verify the user’s identity, whether the user is a Tesla employee or whether the post was modified from the original. A message to TSLAinsider was not immediately returned. Tesla did not immediately respond to an email to its press office.

Tesla said in its annual report published Monday that the decision to move nearly 8% of its reserves into bitcoin was part of its broad investment policy as a company aimed at diversifying and maximizing its returns on cash, including holding gold.

“I told you so,” TSLAinsider wrote on Monday. “I got laughed at and downvoted.” (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Writing and additional reporting by Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Megan Davies and Steve Orlofsky)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 001 M - -
Net income 2020 1 334 M - -
Net cash 2020 6 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 665x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 829 B 829 B -
EV / Sales 2020 26,5x
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 585,87 $
Last Close Price 863,42 $
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target -32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -84,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.22.35%818 436
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.46%213 555
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.39%105 932
BYD COMPANY LIMITED27.95%104 136
NIO LIMITED21.19%92 305
DAIMLER AG14.90%85 494
