    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:41 2022-11-08 am EST
197.84 USD   +0.39%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Tesla Releases Fix to Address Recall of 40,000 U.S. Vehicles

11/08/2022 | 07:23am EST
By Will Feuer


Tesla Inc. has released a firmware update to address the voluntary recall of about 40,000 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles over an issue that could have led to a loss of power-steering assistance in certain situations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a safety recall report that the issue could have led to reduced or lost power-steering assistance due to road dynamics, such as pot holes or bumps.

The NHTSA said Tesla began to roll out an update on Oct. 11 that included new calibration values for the electronic power assist steering system. About a week later, Tesla began to receive alerts relating to the calibration values, the NHTSA said. On Oct. 25, the company decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles, according to the NHTSA.

The company isn't aware of any injuries related to the issue, the agency said. The company has rolled out a firmware update to remedy the calibration values.

Representatives for Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-22 0723ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 590 M - -
Net income 2022 12 798 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 53,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 622 B 622 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,22x
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 197,08 $
Average target price 281,60 $
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-44.05%622 330
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-69.15%28 695
LUCID GROUP, INC.-63.50%23 238
NIO INC.-65.34%18 144
LI AUTO INC.-43.43%17 720
XPENG INC.-84.28%6 818