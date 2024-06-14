Tesla Is Now a Texas Corporation

At today’s Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, Tesla stockholders overwhelmingly approved the ratification of the 2018 CEO Performance Award and the redomestication of the Company to Texas. Tesla has submitted all filings to effectuate its conversion into a Texas corporation and can confirm that the Company is now incorporated in Texas.

Full voting results for its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders are below.

AGENDA

ITEM PROPOSAL BOARD VOTE

RECOMMENDATIONS VOTING RESULTS Tesla Proposals 1. A Tesla proposal to elect two Class II directors, James Murdoch and Kimbal Musk, to serve for a term of three years, or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified (“Proposal One”). “FOR EACH COMPANY NOMINEE” “FOR EACH COMPANY NOMINEE” 2. A Tesla proposal to approve executive compensation on a non-binding advisory basis (“Proposal Two”). “FOR” “FOR” 3. A Tesla proposal to approve the redomestication of Tesla from Delaware to Texas by conversion (“Proposal Three”). “FOR” “FOR” 4. A Tesla proposal to ratify the 100% performance-based stock option award to Elon Musk that was proposed to and approved by our stockholders in 2018 (“Proposal Four”). “FOR” “FOR” 5. A Tesla proposal to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tesla’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (“Proposal Five”). “FOR” “FOR” Stockholder Proposals 6. A stockholder proposal regarding reduction of director terms to one year (“Proposal Six”). “AGAINST” “FOR” 7. A stockholder proposal regarding simple majority voting provisions in our governing documents (“Proposal Seven”). “AGAINST” “FOR” 8. A stockholder proposal regarding annual reporting on anti-harassment and discrimination efforts (“Proposal Eight”). “AGAINST” “AGAINST” 9. A stockholder proposal regarding adoption of a freedom of association and collective bargaining policy (“Proposal Nine”). “AGAINST” “AGAINST” 10. A stockholder proposal regarding reporting on effects and risks associated with electromagnetic radiation and wireless technologies (“Proposal Ten”). “AGAINST” “AGAINST” 11. A stockholder proposal regarding adopting targets and reporting on metrics to assess the feasibility of integrating sustainability metrics into senior executive compensation plans (“Proposal Eleven”). “AGAINST” “AGAINST” 12. A stockholder proposal regarding committing to a moratorium on sourcing minerals from deep sea mining (“Proposal Twelve”). “AGAINST” “AGAINST”

Tesla will also file a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the vote tabulations certified by its inspector of election.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613016784/en/