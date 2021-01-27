Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : Reports Mixed Results

01/27/2021 | 04:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By George Stahl

Tesla's fourth-quarter numbers are in, and they are mixed.

The electric-vehicle maker reported adjusted per-share earnings of 80 cents on revenue of $10.74 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.02 a share and revenue of $10.47 billion, according to FactSet.

Shares fell 4% in after-hours trading. Before the results, the stock had risen 674% over the past 12 months.

This item is part of a Wall Street Journal live coverage event. The full stream can be found by searching P/WSJL (WSJ Live Coverage).

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 1630ET

All news about TESLA, INC.
04:30pTESLA : Reports Mixed Results
DJ
04:27pTESLA : Q4 Profit Surges From Year Earlier; Adj. EPS Misses Street Estimates, St..
MT
04:25pTESLA : fights pandemic, rides sales jump to 1st annual profit
AQ
04:25pFacebook's Earnings Exceed Expectations
DJ
04:16pTESLA : Q4 Production at 179,757 Vehicles, up 71% Year-Over-Year; Deliveries at ..
MT
04:15pTESLA : profit, vague vehicle delivery forecast disappoint Wall Street, shares f..
RE
04:14pTESLA : Posts Q4 EPS of $0.80 on Revenue of $10.74 Billion, vs. Street Consensus..
MT
04:10pTESLA : Q4'20 Update Letter
PU
04:09pTesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GL
02:44pUPCOMING EARNINGS : Apple, Tesla and Facebook
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 997 M - -
Net income 2020 1 328 M - -
Net cash 2020 5 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 683x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 837 B 837 B -
EV / Sales 2020 26,8x
EV / Sales 2021 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 524,44 $
Last Close Price 883,09 $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target -40,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.25.14%837 082
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.52%202 277
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.94%104 262
BYD COMPANY LIMITED37.01%102 160
NIO LIMITED23.74%94 243
DAIMLER AG1.90%76 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ