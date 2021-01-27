Tesla : Reports Mixed Results

By George Stahl
Tesla's fourth-quarter numbers are in, and they are mixed.
The electric-vehicle maker reported adjusted per-share earnings of 80 cents on revenue of $10.74 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.02 a share and revenue of $10.47 billion, according to FactSet.
Shares fell 4% in after-hours trading. Before the results, the stock had risen 674% over the past 12 months.
