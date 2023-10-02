October 02, 2023 at 09:30 am EDT

By Will Feuer

Tesla said it produced over 430,000 vehicles and delivered over 435,000 vehicles in the third quarter, a decline from the second quarter after downtime for factory upgrades weighed on operations.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected about 461,000 deliveries for the quarter.

The electric vehicle maker backed its full-year volume target of around 1.8 million vehicles.

Tesla's Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport-utility vehicle accounted collectively for about 419,000 of the quarter's deliveries.

