By Will Feuer

Tesla said Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn stepped down last week after a 13-year tenure with the company.

Kirkhorn, who most recently served as CFO and "Master of Coin," will stay with the company through the end of the year to support the transition. Tesla appointed Vaibhav Taneja as CFO on Aug. 4, succeeding Kirkhorn. Taneja most recently served as Tesla's chief accounting officer.

