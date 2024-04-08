April 8 (Reuters) -
* TESLA SETTLES CASE OVER FATAL 2018 CRASH OF AN APPLE ENGINEER - WAPO Source text: https://wapo.st/3TTjfw2 Further company coverage:
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 06:12:51 pm
|173 USD
|+4.90%
|173.1
|+0.09%
|Apr. 08
|Tesla settles case over fatal 2018 crash of Apple engineer, Washington Post reports
|RE
|Apr. 08
|Tesla Settles Case Over Fatal 2018 Crash Of An Apple Engineer - WaPo
|RE
April 8 (Reuters) -
* TESLA SETTLES CASE OVER FATAL 2018 CRASH OF AN APPLE ENGINEER - WAPO Source text: https://wapo.st/3TTjfw2 Further company coverage:
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|173 USD
|+4.90%
|-1.60%
|525B
|168.4 USD
|-0.67%
|-1.77%
|2,619B
|Tesla settles case over fatal 2018 crash of Apple engineer, Washington Post reports
|RE
|Tesla Settles Case Over Fatal 2018 Crash Of An Apple Engineer - WaPo
|RE
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 5 PM ET
|DJ
|Consumer Shares Gain on Economic Optimism -- Consumer Roundup
|DJ
|Equity Markets Flat as Survey Shows Mixed Consumer Inflation Views
|MT
|Equity Markets Flat as Survey Shows Mixed Consumer Inflation Outlook
|MT
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Gain in Late Afternoon Trading
|MT
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 3 PM ET
|DJ
|Equities Rise Intraday as Survey Shows Mixed Consumer Inflation Outlook
|MT
|Wall St bides time as investors await CPI, earnings
|RE
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance in Afternoon Trading
|MT
|US Equity Indexes Moderately Higher in Choppy Trading as Gap Between Probability of Rate Cut Versus Pause Narrows
|MT
|Sector Update: Consumer
|MT
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 1 PM ET
|DJ
|US Benchmark Stock Indexes Rise Intraday, Treasury Yields Continue Rally
|MT
|Tesla's Musk predicts AI will be smarter than the smartest human next year
|RE
|TESLA CEO ELON MUSK SAYS CONSTRAINTS ON AI ARE VOLTAGE TRANSFORM…
|RE
|Top Midday Stories: Taiwan Semiconductor to Get $6.6 billion in US subsidies; Tesla to unveil 'Robotaxi'; Blackstone Acquires AIR Communities; FAA to Investigate Boeing Incident; Spirit Airlines to Defer Airbus Deliveries; JPMorgan Says COO 'Immediately Ready' to Lead; Microsoft to Open AI Hub in London; Walmart-backed Ibotta Selling 2.5 Million Shares in IPO
|MT
|Wall Street: modest rise at the start of a busy week
|CF
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 11 AM ET
|DJ
|Tesla: 'Robotaxi' project boosts share price
|CF
|TESLA : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|Large Cryptocurrencies Climb On Ethereum, Polkadot Increases
|DJ
|S&P 500, Nasdaq choppy as higher bond yields weigh
|RE
|Global markets live: Boeing, Shell, AstraZeneca, Tesla, Meta...
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-30.38%
|525B
|-16.48%
|29.9B
|-55.50%
|9.87B
|-50.06%
|9.73B
|-51.82%
|9.13B
|-49.42%
|6.95B
|-37.29%
|6.02B
|0.00%
|4.7B
|-32.63%
|4.07B
|-25.66%
|3.29B