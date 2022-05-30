Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
759.63 USD   +7.33%
04:08aRussia freezes trading in up to 14% of U.S.-listed shares on SPB Exchange
RE
04:05aTesla Shanghai plant restores weekly output to 70% of pre-lockdown level -sources
RE
01:14aHow a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla Shanghai plant restores weekly output to 70% of pre-lockdown level -sources

05/30/2022 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sign is seen at its factory in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has restored weekly output at its Shanghai plant to nearly 70% of the level which it had operated at before the city's COVID-19 lockdown, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. automaker, which added a second shift of workers in the middle of last week, is expected to increase output further this week, said the people, who declined to be named as the matter is private.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bringing production back to pre-lockdown levels has been a challenge for Tesla at the Shanghai plant, known as Gigafactory 3, amid the ongoing lockdown of the Chinese economic hub which forced the factory to shut for 22 days.

While the city government had given Tesla significant help to reopen, the company had battled numerous obstacles such as insufficient workers as well as logistics problems that impacted the supplies of parts, including wire harnesses.

This forced it on many occasions to delay plans to reopen or increase output and even halt most of its production at the plant at one point.

After reopening on April 19, the Tesla factory produced 10,757 vehicles by the end of April, selling 1,512 of them, data released by the China Passenger Car Association showed.

That compared to 65,814 cars sold in March and marked the lowest sales tally since April 2020, four months after the factory started delivering China-made cars.

Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, a city official said on Sunday, as it looks to start lifting city-wide lockdown that began some two months ago and will also introduce policies to support its battered economy.

Its efforts to spur consumption included adding 40,000 car ownership quotas for the year and subsidising people who exchange their old combustion engine vehicles for battery-powered electric cars.

The move came after Premier Li Keqiang held a key meeting last week during which he urged local authorities to take measures to spur economic growth in the second quarter and stem rising unemployment after the country's stringent zero-COVID movement restrictions disrupted production and damped consumption in many parts of the country.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
04:08aRussia freezes trading in up to 14% of U.S.-listed shares on SPB Exchange
RE
04:05aTesla Shanghai plant restores weekly output to 70% of pre-lockdown level -sources
RE
01:14aHow a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars
RE
05/28Rivian executive in charge of manufacturing engineering quits in management rejig
RE
05/27US Stocks Advance on Friday as Key Inflation Gauge Shows Signs of Slowdown
MT
05/27US Stocks Advance on Friday as Inflation Shows Signs of Slowdown; Yields Drop
MT
05/27TIMELINE : U.S. SEC looking into Musk's Twitter stake purchase
RE
05/27Wall Street rallies, snaps longest weekly losing streak in decades
RE
05/27Twitter to Keep Egon Durban on Board Despite Shareholder Vote
MT
05/27Wall Street surges, on course to snap longest weekly losing streak in decades
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 514 M - -
Net income 2022 12 821 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 69,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 787 B 787 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,88x
EV / Sales 2023 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 759,63 $
Average target price 947,62 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-28.12%786 984
LUCID GROUP, INC.-47.88%33 073
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-70.14%27 884
NIO INC.-47.70%27 381
LI AUTO INC.-24.36%24 673
XPENG INC.-55.30%19 288