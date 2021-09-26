Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage - sources

09/26/2021 | 12:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Tesla sign is seen at its factory in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's Shanghai factory is expected to produce 300,000 cars in the first nine months of the year, capped by a delivery rush in the end of the July-September quarter, despite a global semiconductor shortage, two sources said.

The factory makes the electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets, including Germany and Japan.

Around 240,000 vehicles were shipped from the factory in the first eight months, including many for export, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. Tesla has not announced details on the factory's production.

The sources requested anonymity, as they were not allowed to speak to media. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In August, an official in the area where Tesla's factory is located said it is expected to product 450,000 vehicles this year, including 66,100 for export.

Tesla is hiring managers for legal and external relations teams in China as it faces public scrutiny in the country over data security and customer service complaints.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Dan Grebler and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
12:38aTESLA : Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage - sources
RE
09/24TESLA : Announces Updates to 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
09/24Dow, S&P 500 end with gains up after bumpy week, but Nike drags
RE
09/24TESLA : Elon Musk, singer Grimes 'semi-separated' after three years
AQ
09/24S&P 500 ends slightly up after bumpy week, but Nike drags
RE
09/24SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trend Lower as Canoo Rallies for Second Day, Tesla Gai..
MT
09/24ELON MUSK : New semiconductor plants will end global auto chip shortage next year -Tesla's..
RE
09/24VOLKSWAGEN : Tesla's German Plant Likely to Increase Competition, Volkswagen CEO Says
MT
09/24CATHIE WOOD : Chinese crackdown on bitcoin another blow to Cathie Wood's ARK ETF
RE
09/24Auto chip shortage will end next year -Tesla's Musk
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 341 M - -
Net income 2021 3 996 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 212x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 767 B 767 B -
EV / Sales 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 774,39 $
Average target price 686,25 $
Spread / Average Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio Jose Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.9.74%766 658
NIO INC.-27.41%57 975
XPENG INC.-17.49%30 242
LI AUTO INC.-9.43%26 532
NIKOLA CORPORATION-23.59%4 678
FISKER INC.2.18%4 433