Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla : Shareholder support rises for arbitration review at Tesla

10/13/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The TESLA logo is seen

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Automaker Tesla Inc on Wednesday said in a securities filing that support for a shareholder resolution on how it handles arbitration matters rose to 46% of votes cast at its annual meeting last week, up from 27% for a similar proposal in 2020.

The nonbinding resolution had asked Tesla's board to study the impact of its use of mandatory arbitration to resolve workplace complaints of harassment and discrimination. The issue drew more focus after a jury award of $137 million to a Tesla contract worker last week over workplace racism.

Tesla had opposed the resolution, arguing arbitration can benefit both parties of a dispute. The company did not immediately comment on the shareholder vote.

Kristin Hull, CEO of Nia Impact Capital who filed the resolution, called the higher support this year "a huge improvement as we educate folks on why this matters for building an innovative team with a diverse and inclusive company culture."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk owns 23% of Tesla's shares, according to its proxy statement, meaning the measure would have passed aside from his votes, Hull said.

Wednesday's filing showed among the two company directors up for re-election last week, James Murdoch received support from 70% of votes cast, and Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk's brother, received support from 80% of votes cast.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:36pTESLA : Volkswagen CEO warns a delay in shift to electric vehicles could cost 30,000 jobs ..
RE
05:32pTESLA : Shareholder support rises for arbitration review at Tesla
RE
04:09pTESLA, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:17pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks BlackBerry, GameStop, Alibaba Move Higher; SmileDirect..
MT
02:10pTESLA : Questioned by US Watchdog Over Recall Failure After Autopilot Software Update
MT
09:17aTESLA : US regulators seek answers from Tesla over lack of recall
AQ
07:22aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreebets Stocks Mixed Wednesday Pre-Bell, While Blackberry Gains
MT
07:19aTESLA : US asks Tesla why it didn't recall Autopilot driving system
AQ
07:08aTESLA : Volkswagen Recognizes Tesla's Role In Accelerating EV Transition
MT
05:24aNew Caledonia's Prony to supply nickel to Tesla in multi-year deal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 740 M - -
Net income 2021 4 306 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 706 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 214x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 803 B 803 B -
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 811,08 $
Average target price 698,41 $
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.14.18%797 675
NIO INC.-27.14%58 188
XPENG INC.-11.95%32 270
LI AUTO INC.-2.77%28 483
NIKOLA CORPORATION-25.56%4 557
FISKER INC.-3.48%4 187