Tesla : Shareholder support rises for arbitration review at Tesla

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Automaker Tesla Inc on Wednesday
said in a securities filing that support for a shareholder
resolution on how it handles arbitration matters rose to 46% of
votes cast at its annual meeting last week, up from 27% for a
similar proposal in 2020.
The nonbinding resolution had asked Tesla's board to study
the impact of its use of mandatory arbitration to resolve
workplace complaints of harassment and discrimination. The
issue drew more focus after a jury award of $137 million to a
Tesla contract worker last week over workplace racism.
Tesla had opposed the resolution, arguing arbitration can
benefit both parties of a dispute. The company did not
immediately comment on the shareholder vote.
Kristin Hull, CEO of Nia Impact Capital who filed the
resolution, called the higher support this year "a huge
improvement as we educate folks on why this matters for building
an innovative team with a diverse and inclusive company
culture."
Tesla CEO Elon Musk owns 23% of Tesla's shares, according to
its proxy statement, meaning the measure would have passed aside
from his votes, Hull said.
Wednesday's filing showed among the two company directors up
for re-election last week, James Murdoch received support from
70% of votes cast, and Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk's brother,
received support from 80% of votes cast.
