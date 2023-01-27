Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:55:36 2023-01-27 pm EST
177.15 USD   +10.53%
01:53pTesla Extends Gains After Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Earnings
MT
01:50pTesla's Musk met top U.S. officials on EVs Friday in Washington
RE
01:24pTesla Shares Extend Rally After Quarterly Results
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla Shares Extend Rally After Quarterly Results

01/27/2023 | 01:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


Shares of Tesla Inc. rose Friday, extending a rally that was sparked earlier this week when the company reported results for the fourth quarter and Chief Executive Elon Musk shared an upbeat outlook on demand for the company's EVs.

The stock climbed almost 10% to $175.88 a share in midday trading. Over the past six trading days, the stock is up almost 41%, its best six-day stretch since the period ended July 7, 2020, when it rose almost 45%.

Over the past two trading days alone, the stock is up 22.1%, on pace for its best two-day performance since the period ended July 6, 2020. Shares are still down some 36% from 12 months ago.

The recent performance of the stock has helped to reverse some of the losses seen last year. In 2022, Tesla saw its share price fall 65%, its largest annual decline to date. Tesla responded in the first weeks of the new year by slashing vehicle prices, in some cases by nearly 20%, a move that Mr. Musk said has helped to boost demand.

On Wednesday, Tesla reported fourth-quarter results that included a quarterly profit of nearly $3.7 billion, up 59% on the year. The figure was below the $3.8 billion Wall Street expected. The company generated $24.3 billion in sales for the period, up 37% from the year prior, against analysts' forecast of $24.7 billion, according to FactSet.

"We currently are seeing orders at almost twice the rate of production," Mr. Musk said Wednesday evening.

"We think demand will be good despite probably a contraction in the automotive market as a whole," said Mr. Musk, who forecast a difficult recession this year. "These price changes really make a difference for the average consumer."

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1323ET

All news about TESLA, INC.
01:53pTesla Extends Gains After Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Earnings
MT
01:50pTesla's Musk met top U.S. officials on EVs Friday in Washington
RE
01:24pTesla Shares Extend Rally After Quarterly Results
DJ
01:22pExclusive-Elon Musk meets top Biden admin officials to discuss electrification goals
RE
01:19pTop French university bans use of ChatGPT to prevent plagiarism
RE
01:19pLiveOne to Launch All-Stars Talent Competition on March 31, Winner Gets $100,000 Includ..
MT
01:09pWall St set for weekly gains as easing inflation spurs Fed pivot hopes
RE
01:07pWhite house officials john podesta, mitch landrieu met friday in…
RE
01:04pTesla Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pWood's ARK Innovation Fund on pace for best month ever as battered stocks su..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 550 M - -
Net income 2022 12 356 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 506 B 506 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,98x
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 160,27 $
Average target price 192,93 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.30.11%506 093
LI AUTO INC.23.63%24 638
NIO INC.19.28%20 110
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.1.41%16 863
LUCID GROUP, INC.31.77%16 447
XPENG INC.3.02%8 773