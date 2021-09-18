Tesla : SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The quartet of newly minted citizen
astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely
splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida's coast on Saturday,
completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew
ever sent into Earth orbit.
The successful launch and return of the mission, the latest
in a recent string of rocket-powered expeditions bankrolled by
their billionaire passengers, marked another milestone in the
fledgling industry of commercial astro-tourism, 60 years after
the dawn of human spaceflight.
"Welcome to the second space age," Todd "Leif" Ericson,
mission director for the Inspiration4 venture, told reporters on
a conference call after the crew returned.
SpaceX, the private rocketry company founded by Tesla Inc
electric automaker CEO Elon Musk, supplied the
spacecraft, launched it, controlled its flight and handled the
splashdown recovery operation.
The three-day mission ended as the SpaceX Crew Dragon
capsule, dubbed Resilience, parachuted into calm seas around 7
p.m. EDT (2300 GMT), shortly before sunset, following an
automated reentry descent, as shown during a live SpaceX webcast
on its YouTube channel.
Within an hour the four smiling crew members were seen
emerging one by one from the capsule's side hatch after the
vehicle, visibly scorched on its exterior, was hoisted from the
ocean to the deck of a SpaceX recovery vessel.
Each of the four https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/profiles-first-all-civilian-space-crew-headed-orbit-2021-09-15
stood on the deck for a few moments in front of the capsule to
wave and give thumbs-up before being escorted to a medical
station on board for checkups at sea. Afterward they were flown
by helicopter back to Cape Canaveral for reunions with loved
ones.
SEARING REENTRY
The return from orbit followed a plunge through Earth's
atmosphere generating frictional heat that sent temperatures
surrounding the outside of the capsule soaring to 3,500 degrees
Fahrenheit (1,900 degrees Celsius). The astronauts' flight
suits, fitted to special ventilation systems, were designed to
keep them cool if the cabin heated up.
Applause was heard from the SpaceX flight control center in
suburban Los Angeles as the first parachutes were seen
deploying, slowing the capsule's descent to about 15 miles per
hour (25 kph) before splashdown, with another round of cheers as
the craft hit the water.
The astronauts were cheered again as they stepped onto the
deck of the recovery ship.
First out was Hayely Arceneaux, 29, a physician assistant at
St. Jude Children's Research Center in Tennessee, a childhood
bone cancer survivor herself who became the youngest person ever
reach Earth orbit on the Inspiration4 mission.
She was followed in rapid succession by geoscientist and
former NASA astronaut candidate Sian Proctor, 51, aerospace data
engineer and Air Force veteran Chris Sembroski, 42, and finally
the crew's billionaire benefactor and "mission commander" Jared
Isaacman, 38.
"That was a heck of a ride for us," Isaacman, chief
executive of the e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments Inc,
radioed from inside the capsule moments after splashdown. "We're
just getting started."
He had paid an undisclosed sum - put by Time magazine at
roughly $200 million - to fellow billionaire Musk for all four
seats aboard the Crew Dragon.
The Inspiration4 team blasted off on Wednesday from the
Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral atop one of SpaceX's
two-stage reusable Falcon 9 rockets.
HIGHEST ORBIT SINCE APOLLO
Within three hours the crew capsule had reached a cruising
orbital altitude of 585 km, or just over 363 miles - higher than
the International Space Station or Hubble Space Telescope, and
the farthest any human has flown from Earth since NASA's Apollo
moon program ended in 1972.
It also marked the debut flight of Musk's new space tourism
business and a leap ahead of competitors likewise offering rides
on rocket ships to well-heeled customers willing to pay a small
fortune to experience the exhilaration of spaceflight and earn
amateur astronaut wings.
Musk's company already ranks as the best-established player
in the burgeoning constellation of commercial rocket ventures,
having launched numerous cargo payloads and astronauts to the
space station for NASA.
Two rival operators, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
and Blue Origin, inaugurated their own space tourism services in
recent months, with their respective founding executives,
billionaires Richard Branson and Amazon.com founder
Jeff Bezos, each going along for the ride.
Those suborbital flights, lasting a matter of minutes, were
short hops compared with Inspiration4's three days in orbit.
Isaacman conceived of Inspiration4 primarily to raise
awareness and donations for St. Jude, one of his favorite
causes, where Arceneaux now works. Ericson said the flight had
so far raised $160 million for the cancer institute, including
$100 million donated by Isaacman at the outset.
The Inspiration4 crew had no part to play in flying the
spacecraft, which was controlled by ground-based flight teams
and onboard guidance systems, although Isaacman and Proctor are
both licensed pilots.
But Ericson insisted the crew had "the same training and the
same control and authority that NASA astronauts have" to
intervene in the Crew Dragon's operation in the event of an
emergency.
SpaceX's human-spaceflight chief, Benji Reed, marveled at
how little went wrong during the flight, citing just two
problems he described as minor and easily resolved - a
malfunctioning fan in the crew's toilet system and a faulty
temperature sensor on one of the spacecraft's engines.
The level of "space adaption syndrome" experienced by the
crew - vertigo and motion sickness while acclimating to a
microgravity environment - was "pretty much on target with what
NASA astronauts do," Ericson said.
All four had appeared relaxed and energetic during a number
of live video appearances they made for Earth-bound audiences
during their flight, from performing zero-G somersaults in the
cabin to strumming a ukulele https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/all-civilian-inspiration4-crew-shows-off-zero-gravity-orbit-2021-09-18.
(Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los
Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis, David Gregorio and William
Mallard)