    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:01 2022-10-14 pm EDT
205.00 USD   -7.54%
03:04pTesla Stock Falls as Wells Fargo Cites Demand Concerns
DJ
03:01pWall St drops as inflation worries persist
RE
02:39pCitigroup reports $110 mln leveraged-loan loss as other banks avoid sector exposure
RE
Tesla Stock Falls as Wells Fargo Cites Demand Concerns

10/14/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
By Will Feuer


Shares of Tesla Inc. were more than 6% lower Friday as the broader market fell and after analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their price target on the electric vehicle maker, citing uncertainty about underlying demand among other factors.

Wells Fargo analysts cut their price target on the stock to $230 from $280 and reiterated their equal-weight rating on the stock.

Tesla shares were down to $208.11 in afternoon trading, while the S&P 500 slipped about 2%. The stock is down about 41% this year. The index has fallen about 25% over the same period.

The analysts said they expect a slight beat on earnings when Tesla reports third-quarter results next week but said they expect headwinds from the strong U.S. dollar to offset benefits from price increases. They also said higher interest rates may weigh on Tesla's long-term growth.

There is rising concern about underlying demand for Tesla's vehicles, particularly in China, the Wells Fargo analysts said.

"If consumers are watching costs, a $60K vehicle purchase could get deferred," the analysts said.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1503ET

Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 635 M - -
Net income 2022 12 543 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 58,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 695 B 695 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,98x
EV / Sales 2023 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-37.06%694 753
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-68.66%29 776
LUCID GROUP, INC.-65.81%21 829
NIO INC.-59.66%21 118
LI AUTO INC.-37.57%19 554
XPENG INC.-81.86%7 869