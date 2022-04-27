Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/27 07:41:41 am EDT
882.50 USD   +0.69%
07:30aTesla Stock Rises After Tuesday Selloff
DJ
07:10aIron man Elon Musk places his Tesla battery bets
RE
06:40aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Tesla, Microsoft Poised to Rise, Twitter to Fall
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla Stock Rises After Tuesday Selloff

04/27/2022 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


Shares of Tesla Inc. rose almost 3% in premarket trading after the stock sold off in Tuesday trading.

The stock fell more than 12% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day drop in more than a year.

The move came in the wake of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's successful bid to buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion. Roughly $60 billion of Mr. Musk's Tesla stock, about a third of his holdings, is collateral for bank loans in the deal. Mr. Musk also needs $21 billion in cash, which could mean selling some of his Tesla holdings, to close the deal.

Tesla investors could also be signaling concern that Mr. Musk may be stretching into too many businesses to be focused on each one. For more than a dozen years, he has led Tesla and rocket-and-satellite company Space Exploration Technologies Corp. in addition to launching startups on the side.

Early Wednesday, SpaceX successfully launched four astronauts toward the International Space Station, the fifth time that the company has done so for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Also putting pressure on Tesla shares Tuesday was increased competition from Ford Motor Co. The auto maker's first all-electric F-150 pickup truck began rolling off the assembly line Tuesday, marking a major step in Ford's move toward electrification.

Tesla stock rebounded almost 3% to $899.75 a share in premarket trading Wednesday. The stock is down about 17% so far this year.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 0729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -3.16% 14.71 Delayed Quote.-29.18%
TESLA, INC. -12.18% 876.42 Delayed Quote.-17.07%
All news about TESLA, INC.
07:30aTesla Stock Rises After Tuesday Selloff
DJ
07:10aIron man Elon Musk places his Tesla battery bets
RE
06:40aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Tesla, Microsoft Poised to Rise, Twit..
MT
03:06aWRAPUP 4-China's capital in race to detect COVID cases, avoid Shanghai's distress
RE
02:18aSTMicro CEO says chip demand to exceed group capacity all year
RE
02:12aIndonesia's foreign direct investment surges 32% y/y in Q1
RE
01:30aChina lockdowns raise earnings risk for chip firms, automakers, industrials
RE
01:21aBezos questions Beijing control over Twitter amid Musk snap up
AQ
04/26LG Energy to Invest $5.55 Billion in Battery This Year
DJ
04/26S.Korea battery maker LGES sees brighter Q2 outlook, lifts capex
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 707 M - -
Net income 2022 12 746 M - -
Net cash 2022 20 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 81,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 908 B 908 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 7,67x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 876,42 $
Average target price 996,68 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-17.07%907 980
LUCID GROUP, INC.-53.64%29 163
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-70.41%27 629
NIO INC.-48.36%27 026
LI AUTO INC.-34.11%21 492
XPENG INC.-54.88%19 468