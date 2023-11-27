By David Sachs

Tesla is suing the Swedish Transport Agency to receive new-car registration tags directly, rather than through the mail, in a move related to a mechanics strike in the Scandinavian country.

Transportstyrelsen spokesman Mikael Anderson said Monday that the agency hasn't seen the lawsuit but confirmed it was filed in a district court.

Swedish media reported last week that the U.S. electric-car maker wants to collect registration plates for new vehicles rather than receive them through the mail, because postal workers are blocking their delivery in solidarity with striking Tesla mechanics. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk called the news "insane."

"We at the Swedish Transport Agency do not share this view and therefore Tesla has decided to have the issue tested in court, which is their right," Anderson said.

Union IF Metall wants Tesla to sign a collective bargaining agreement, union spokesman Jesper Pettersson told the Wall Street Journal earlier this month. About 130 employees are spread across seven Tesla facilities, he said, though he wouldn't say how many were on strike.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-23 1039ET