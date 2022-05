--Tesla Inc., which is facing difficulties in securing parts for its electric vehicles, has halted most of its production at its Shanghai plant, Reuters reports, citing an internal memo.

-- The plant plans to manufacture fewer than 200 vehicles on Tuesday, based on the memo, Reuters reports. That is far less than its recent production of roughly 1,200 units a day.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3M4W2Ce

