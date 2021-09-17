Tesla : U.S. NTSB to probe fatal Tesla crash in Florida

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. National
Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Friday it will send a
team to investigate a Tesla vehicle crash this week
that killed two people in Coral Gables, Florida.
Coral Gables police have said it is unclear whether the
Tesla Model 3 involved in the crash in a residential area on
Monday evening was using the electric vehicle company's
driver-assistance system, called Autopilot. The two people
killed were badly burned and have not yet been positively
identified.
The NTSB, which makes safety recommendations but does not
regulate automakers, said its investigation will focus on the
operation of the vehicle and the post-crash fire that consumed
it after it struck a tree. The agency said three NTSB
investigators will arrive in the area on Monday.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The NTSB has previously investigated three fatal Tesla
crashes in which Autopilot was involved. Autopilot handles some
driving tasks such as steering, braking and acceleration and
allows drivers to remove their hands from the steering wheel at
times but Tesla has said drivers must still actively supervise
the vehicle when using the system.
Tesla vehicles have large battery packs that sometimes have
been involved in lengthy fires after crashes.
The NTSB is also investigating an April Tesla crash in Texas
that killed two people. Local police have said they believe
that crash occurred with no one in the driver's seat.
Another federal agency, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA), has said it is gathering information
about the Coral Gables crash but has not decided whether to send
a crash investigation team.
The NHTSA in August opened a formal safety probe into
765,000 Tesla vehicles and Autopilot after 11 crashes involving
first-responders such as police or fire vehicles.
The agency also has opened 33 individual investigations into
Tesla crashes involving 11 deaths since 2016 in which use of
advanced driver assistance systems was suspected. NHTSA has
ruled out Autopilot use in three of those crashes that were
non-fatal.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Hyunjoo Jin in San
Francisco; Editing by Will Dunham and Leslie Adler)