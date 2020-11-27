Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla : U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue

11/27/2020 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The company logo is pictured on a Tesla Model X electric car in Berlin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday said it had opened a formal investigation into around 115,0000 Tesla vehicles over a front suspension safety issue.

The auto safety regulator said it was opening a preliminary evaluation into 2015-2017 Model S and 2016-2017 Model X vehicles after receiving 43 complaints alleging failure of the left or right front suspension fore links.

Tesla in February 2017 issued a service bulletin describing a manufacturing condition that may result in front suspension fore link failures, NHTSA said.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

The 2017 service bulletin said some vehicles have "front fore links that may not meet Tesla strength specifications. In the event of link failure, the driver can still maintain control of the vehicle but the tire may contact the wheel arch liner."

NHTSA said 32 complaints involved failures that occurred during low-speed parking maneuvers, while 11 occurred while driving. Another eight complaints may also involve the same issue, NHTSA added.

The agency said "the complaints appear to indicate an increasing trend, with ... three of the incidents at highway speeds reported within the last three months."

On Nov. 20, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Tesla in the U.S. District Court in California over suspension issues in Model S and X vehicles, claiming defects that can result in the front and rear suspension control arm assembly components prematurely failing.

In October, Tesla told NHTSA it was recalling around 30,000 Model S and Model X vehicles in China for front suspension link issues at the request of Chinese regulators "because the environment in China required stronger suspension due to local roads and driving conditions." Tesla is also issuing a separate rear suspension link recall in China for the Model S vehicles.

But Tesla told NHTSA it did not believe there was any suspension defect and said no U.S. recall was needed, calling the issue "exceedingly rare." It added it is unaware of any related crashes, injuries, or deaths worldwide.

Last week, NHTSA said it was expanding a separate probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles.

NHTSA had opened a preliminary evaluation in June over touchscreen failures. The agency said the failure can result in the loss of rear-camera image display when in reverse and reduced rear visibility when backing up. It can impact defogging ability and audible chimes relating to Autopilot and turn signals.

That probe now covers 2012-2018 model year Tesla Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles. The preliminary investigation covered 63,000 Tesla Model S cars.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by John Stonestreet, Elaine Hardcastle and Tom Brown)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2020
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:53pTESLA : U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issu..
RE
01:56pTech Up On Black Friday Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01:25pWall St. gains, Nasdaq hits record high as holiday shopping begins
RE
01:01pNasdaq hits record high as holiday shopping begins
RE
09:32aTESLA : Thinking about trading options or stock in Novavax, Tesla, AstraZeneca, ..
PR
09:23aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon and Disney at opposite ends
09:01aMcDermitt Lithium Project Drilling Update
AQ
06:41aTESLA : US agency investigating Tesla front suspension failures
AQ
06:40aTESLA : US agency investigating Tesla front suspension failures
AQ
06:01aU.s. auto safety agency opens probe into 114,761 tesla vehicles over front su..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 702 M - -
Net income 2020 1 254 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 468x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 544 B 544 B -
EV / Sales 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 385,13 $
Last Close Price 585,76 $
Spread / Highest target -1,32%
Spread / Average Target -34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -86,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.586.06%544 095
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.35%195 776
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.68%93 505
NIO LIMITED1,235.57%72 989
DAIMLER AG13.61%71 446
BYD COMPANY LIMITED388.80%70 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ