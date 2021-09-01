Log in
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Tesla : U.S. identifies 12th Tesla assisted systems car crash involving emergency vehicle

09/01/2021
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Wednesday they had identified a 12th crash involving Tesla Inc vehicles that were using advanced driver assistance systems in incidents involving emergency vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Aug. 16 said it had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla driver assistance system Autopilot after 11 crashes.

The 12th occurred in Orlando on Saturday, NHTSA said. The agency sent Tesla an 11-page letter with questions, dated Tuesday, as part of its investigation.

Tesla's Autopilot handles some driving tasks and allows drivers to keep their hands off the wheel for extended periods. Tesla says Autopilot enables vehicles to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within their lane.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 332 M - -
Net income 2021 4 010 M - -
Net cash 2021 8 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 201x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 728 B 728 B -
EV / Sales 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 81,0%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 735,72 $
Average target price 686,09 $
Spread / Average Target -6,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio Jose Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.4.26%728 374
NIO INC.-19.35%64 410
XPENG INC.-0.77%36 369
LI AUTO INC.7.04%31 145
NIKOLA CORPORATION-31.65%4 184
FISKER INC.-4.78%4 131