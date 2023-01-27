Tesla Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2022 -- Data Talk

Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently at $178.88, up $18.61 or 11.61%

--Would be highest close since Dec. 9, 2022, when it closed at $179.05

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 3, 2022, when it rose 13.53%

--Currently up six consecutive days; up 40.66% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 4, 2022, when it rose for seven straight trading days

--Best six day stretch since the six days ending July 7, 2020, when it rose 44.82%

--Up 45.22% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2020, when it rose 46.27%

--Up 45.22% year-to-date

--Down 56.37% from its all-time closing high of $409.97 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Down 36.59% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 28, 2022), when it closed at $282.12

--Down 53.15% from its 52-week closing high of $381.82 on April 4, 2022

--Up 65.47% from its 52-week closing low of $108.10 on Jan. 3, 2023

--Traded as high as $178.88; highest intraday level since Dec. 9, 2022, when it hit $182.50

--Up 11.61% at today's intraday high

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 12:41:09 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1303ET