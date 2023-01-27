Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:55:42 2023-01-27 pm EST
177.09 USD   +10.49%
01:53pTesla Extends Gains After Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Earnings
MT
01:50pTesla's Musk met top U.S. officials on EVs Friday in Washington
RE
01:24pTesla Shares Extend Rally After Quarterly Results
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2022 -- Data Talk

01/27/2023 | 01:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tesla Inc (TSLA) is currently at $178.88, up $18.61 or 11.61%


--Would be highest close since Dec. 9, 2022, when it closed at $179.05

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 3, 2022, when it rose 13.53%

--Currently up six consecutive days; up 40.66% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 4, 2022, when it rose for seven straight trading days

--Best six day stretch since the six days ending July 7, 2020, when it rose 44.82%

--Up 45.22% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2020, when it rose 46.27%

--Up 45.22% year-to-date

--Down 56.37% from its all-time closing high of $409.97 on Nov. 4, 2021

--Down 36.59% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 28, 2022), when it closed at $282.12

--Down 53.15% from its 52-week closing high of $381.82 on April 4, 2022

--Up 65.47% from its 52-week closing low of $108.10 on Jan. 3, 2023

--Traded as high as $178.88; highest intraday level since Dec. 9, 2022, when it hit $182.50

--Up 11.61% at today's intraday high

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 12:41:09 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1303ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 1.21% 12197.66 Real-time Quote.10.16%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.14% 11643.96 Real-time Quote.9.99%
TESLA, INC. 10.00% 176.9101 Delayed Quote.30.11%
All news about TESLA, INC.
01:53pTesla Extends Gains After Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Earnings
MT
01:50pTesla's Musk met top U.S. officials on EVs Friday in Washington
RE
01:24pTesla Shares Extend Rally After Quarterly Results
DJ
01:22pExclusive-Elon Musk meets top Biden admin officials to discuss electrification goals
RE
01:19pTop French university bans use of ChatGPT to prevent plagiarism
RE
01:19pLiveOne to Launch All-Stars Talent Competition on March 31, Winner Gets $100,000 Includ..
MT
01:09pWall St set for weekly gains as easing inflation spurs Fed pivot hopes
RE
01:07pWhite house officials john podesta, mitch landrieu met friday in…
RE
01:04pTesla Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pWood's ARK Innovation Fund on pace for best month ever as battered stocks su..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 550 M - -
Net income 2022 12 356 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 506 B 506 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,98x
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 160,27 $
Average target price 192,93 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.30.11%506 093
LI AUTO INC.23.63%24 638
NIO INC.19.28%20 110
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.1.41%16 863
LUCID GROUP, INC.31.77%16 447
XPENG INC.3.02%8 773